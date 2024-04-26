Carolina Panthers Owner David Tepper Pulls The Ultimate Karen Move With NC Restaurant Over NFL Draft Sign: REPORT

I like the Carolina Panthers … but me no likey their owner.

David Tepper, the owner of the Panthers, pulled an absolute Karen move with a North Carolina restaurant over a sign that took a shot at him regarding the 2024 NFL Draft.

“Please let the coach & GM pick this year,” read the sign outside of Dilworth Neighborhood Grille in Charlotte.

"Please let the coach & GM pick this year," read the sign outside of Dilworth Neighborhood Grille in Charlotte.

Those words led to Tepper paying a visit to the restaurant … yes, I'm serious.

According to a report from Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer, Tepper was apparently “friendly” when he entered, which doesn’t make any sense, but okay.

The owner of the restaurant, Matt Wohlfarth, spoke to Zietlow and told him that the sign was put up either Monday or Tuesday (how does this guy not know what day the sign was put up at his business, lmao), and on top of that, the Thursday visit from Tepper wasn’t the first — which makes this story even better.