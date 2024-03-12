Steelers Ship Off Diontae Johnson To Panthers In Shocking Trade: REPORT

Talk about some cold-blooded ish!

The Pittsburgh Steelers — in truly cut-throat fashion — are shipping off wide receiver Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers (a.k.a. the worst team in the league) in exchange for cornerback Donte Jackson, as well as swapping draft picks, according to a report Tuesday from ESPN‘s Adam Schefter.

Sending Johnson and a seventh-round draft pick to Carolina, Pittsburgh will be receiving Jackson and a sixth-rounder. (RELATED: Aaron Jones Issues Straight-Up Middle Finger To Packers By Signing With Rival Vikings)

The longest-tenured offensive player on the Steelers‘ roster, Johnson was the most experienced wide receiver that the team had. Selected in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Johnson is in the last year of his current deal and features a $10 million cap hit against the Panthers — Pittsburgh is left with $5.8 million worth of dead cap.

Nothing is official on the trade as of yet, however, Johnson has already said his goodbyes to the ‘Burgh on social media.

Damn, Pittsburgh … you had to send Diontae Johnson to the worst team in the league though?

I mean, don’t get me wrong, there are a few pros to being with the Carolina Panthers. You get to potentially build something special with quarterback Bryce Young, the Panthers have some dope swag to sport and you’re in Charlotte (shoutout to the Queen City). But holy hell, you have to deal with the Panthers’ horrendous ownership in the process … ya know, the reason why they’re the worst team in the league.

As a Virginia native who lived close to Charlotte, I hope everything works out, but we’ll see.