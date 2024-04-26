‘You’re Fake News!’: Heckler Wrecks ‘Morning Joe’ Live Shot, Needles Scarborough In Studio

A heckler disrupted a “Morning Joe” segment Friday as an NBC News correspondent covered the presidential immunity case outside of the U.S. Supreme Court.

NBC News Justice and Intel correspondent Ken Dilanian got interrupted by the heckler outside of the Supreme Court during his coverage of the case, leading co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough to be visibly concerned.

“You’re fake news!” the heckler shouted.

“They’ve already created a significant delay here, that means that this election case, however, they rule, can’t go to trial probably before the fall,” Dilanian continued.

“You’re fake news, you suck!” the heckler continued. “You’re fake news!”

“Uh, and then there’s a second question here, which is —” Dilanian continued. (RELATED: Joe Scarborough Called Out For Falsely Saying Trump Was ‘Convicted Of Crimes’ During Segment On Misinformation)

“You’re fake news!” the heckler repeated.

“— anything that Donald Trump is accused of, a president, a presidential act implicated,” Dilanian said in an attempt to continue.

“Ken?” Brzezinski interrupted. “Just making sure you’re okay. Do you need — is everything okay? I can hear someone yelling.”

“It’s fine, we have a heckler here outside this morning,” Dilanian replied.

Scarborough hit back at the heckler by saying he must have followed the testimony of former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker, an outlet that published several false stories about Trump’s opponents in 2016.

“They don’t want viewers to know that Donald Trump lied about JFK’s assassination, tried to blame Ted Cruz. He’s yelling fake news also because Donald Trump lied along with David Pecker. They worked together to lie about Ben Carson, to lie about Hillary Clinton. Fake news all around, so I want to thank him for actually —” Scarborough said.

“Framing it,” Brzezinski added.

“Framing it for us. We want to make sure you’re okay, but also we want everybody watching to know that that person screaming ‘fake news’ is obviously talking about all the lies that Donald Trump perpetrated about Hillary Clinton and all of his opponents in 2020. Go ahead,” Scarborough concluded, directing Dilanian to continue his coverage.

Trump is currently on trial in New York related to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s 34-count indictment alleging Trump falsified business records to cover up a $130,000 hush money payment to former porn actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. The prosecution is alleging Trump interfered in the 2016 presidential election partially by covering up the alleged extramarital affair between him and Daniels.

Trump has repeatedly denied ever having an affair with Daniels and has pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts.