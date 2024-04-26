Military

Korean War Vet With Shrapnel In Leg Receives Purple Heart After 73 Years

A Purple Heart medal is seen during a Purple Heart ceremony June 9, 2015 at George Washington's Mount Vernon in Mount Vernon, Virginia. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Julianna Frieman Contributor
A 96-year-old Korean War veteran with shrapnel in his leg received a Purple Heart medal after 73 years.

Earl Meyer of Minnesota learned Monday that he was chosen by the U.S. Army to receive a Purple Heart medal for his injury following years of rejection over inadequate documentation, Fox 8 reported. Purple Heart medals are given to American veterans to recognize injury or death resulting from their service to the country.

“Anybody can make up a story. But when they hear people talking about it, they gotta realize this person knows what he’s talking about. I guess that’s the way they felt about my story,” Meyer said.

Meyer’s daughters, his attorney and Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar were reportedly instrumental in the 96-year-old veteran’s campaign to receive the honorary award.

“Earl Meyer put his life on the line for our country and earned this Purple Heart, and I am so glad that we were able to work with his family and the Army to get him the recognition he deserves,” Klobuchar wrote on X.

The Army review board had a change of heart toward Meyer when the sergeant major of the Army decided to vouch for the Korean War veteran’s recognition, Fox 8 reported. (RELATED: Biden Budget Funds Transgender Treatment For Veterans)

Meyer’s attorney received documentation confirming the decision Monday following U.S. District Judge John Tunheim’s order for the Army board to reevaluate Meyer for a Purple Heart, according to the outlet. A certificate included in the package said that Meyer’s award was “for wounds received in action on June 1951 in Korea.”