Korean War Vet With Shrapnel In Leg Receives Purple Heart After 73 Years

A 96-year-old Korean War veteran with shrapnel in his leg received a Purple Heart medal after 73 years.

Earl Meyer of Minnesota learned Monday that he was chosen by the U.S. Army to receive a Purple Heart medal for his injury following years of rejection over inadequate documentation, Fox 8 reported. Purple Heart medals are given to American veterans to recognize injury or death resulting from their service to the country.

“Anybody can make up a story. But when they hear people talking about it, they gotta realize this person knows what he’s talking about. I guess that’s the way they felt about my story,” Meyer said.

A 96-year-old Korean War vet from Minnesota will at last get his Purple Heart, 73 years post-injury. Earl Meyer of St. Peter was informed by the Army that his Purple Heart had been approved, thanks to his daughters’ efforts, an attorney, and Senator Amy Klobuchar’s support. 💜 pic.twitter.com/xZaAchDoP4 — Military Makeover (@MilitaryMkover) April 24, 2024

Meyer’s daughters, his attorney and Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar were reportedly instrumental in the 96-year-old veteran’s campaign to receive the honorary award.

“Earl Meyer put his life on the line for our country and earned this Purple Heart, and I am so glad that we were able to work with his family and the Army to get him the recognition he deserves,” Klobuchar wrote on X.

Earl Meyer put his life on the line for our country and earned this Purple Heart, and I am so glad that we were able to work with his family and the Army to get him the recognition he deserves. https://t.co/XolQ8d8zVx — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) April 25, 2024

The Army review board had a change of heart toward Meyer when the sergeant major of the Army decided to vouch for the Korean War veteran's recognition, Fox 8 reported.

Meyer’s attorney received documentation confirming the decision Monday following U.S. District Judge John Tunheim’s order for the Army board to reevaluate Meyer for a Purple Heart, according to the outlet. A certificate included in the package said that Meyer’s award was “for wounds received in action on June 1951 in Korea.”