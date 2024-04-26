‘It’s Just Basketball’: LeBron Has Gotten To The Point Where He Just Doesn’t Give A Damn Anymore

A defeated man … a very rich and powerful man … but a defeated one at that.

The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers squared off in Game 3 of the first round Thursday night, with the Nuggets taking the 112-105 victory over the Lakers to boost their series lead up to 3-0. Not only is Los Angeles on the brink of elimination, but they’re on the verge of being swept — again. And as a result, it’s another L of a season for the self-proclaimed king LeBron James.

And how is LeBron responding to the dark vibes that surround the Lakers right now? (RELATED: D’Angelo Russell Plays Horrendously, Flat Out Ignores His Teammates And Then Starts Straight Up Texting On The Bench)

He doesn’t give a damn.

“It’s just basketball. At the end of the day, it’s just basketball,” James told reporters in the post-game press conference.

You know you’re getting old when…

WATCH:

LeBron: “It’s just basketball. At the end of the day, it’s just basketball.” pic.twitter.com/3068R0vbnL — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) April 26, 2024

And I mean that with the utmost respect.

LeBron is 39 years old and he turns 40 this December, he’s got four NBA championships, he’s got more money than he’ll ever use in his lifetime, he has an incredible amount of power, he’s got business ventures and endorsement deals out the ying-yang, he’s pretty much accomplished everything that he can in a basketball career.

So look at it from his angle: If you’ve accomplished everything you can, you’re going on 40 and you’re facing a 0-3 deficit … would you care at that point?

I’m sure he’ll take some heat for this, but I actually get where LeBron is coming from. There’s no need to be depressed about it. At the end of the day, he’s right, it’s just basketball.

…..with that being said, I expect a magical run from you, Miami Heat! We don’t do this in Heat Culture! (And the Florida Panthers at that)

Back-to-back magical South Florida runs (Panthers and Heat)? I’m game. https://t.co/RZVDWneIOu — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPow3ll) April 26, 2024

Sorry, my fandom was showing there. But you get what I mean!