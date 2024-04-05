Bronny James Pointlessly Enters NBA Draft, Also Jumps In Transfer Portal

Bronny James, eldest son of LeBron James, is entering the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility and also entering the NCAA transfer portal, he announced in a Friday Instagram post.

“I’ve made the decision to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility, and will also be entering the NCAA transfer portal,” Bronny wrote in his post.

Bronny started six of the 25 games he played in at the University of Southern California in his freshman year. A November 2023 cardiac arrest put his freshman year in doubt but he was eventually cleared and returned to playing games in December. (RELATED: Say What You Want About LeBron, But He’s One Hell Of A Dad)

But the 15th-ranked prospect coming out of high school was largely limited to a bench role for the Trojans, averaging under 20 minutes per game and contributing a meager stat line of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, according to Sports Reference.

With numbers that miniscule, and a massive question mark of a potential heart condition, it’s hard to see any team taking a chance on young James at this point in his fledgling career. So it’s probably for the best that he’s chosen to retain his eligibility.

His entrance into the transfer portal, however, likely signifies the end of his time as a Trojan either way. He thanked the school and their fans for supporting him during his time there, seeming to indicate his imminent departure.

“Thank you to USC for an amazing freshman year,” he wrote on Instagram. “And as always, thankful for my family, friends, doctors, athletic trainers and fans for your support,” James concluded.

While it’s anybody’s guess where the kid ends up, ESPN links him heavily to Duquesne, where his father’s longtime friend and high school teammate Dru Joyce just accepted the head coaching job.

As for his NBA prospects, could we potentially see the Lakers take a flier on him just to make his daddy happy? We already know LeBron essentially runs the team, often overruling head coach Darvin Ham on play calls. He also apparently has a large hand in making personnel decisions, though he strongly denies this.

I could see him strong-arming ownership into drafting his kid to fulfill his wish of playing with his son. And to be honest, I wouldn’t blame him. That would be an awesome moment. Would I hate wasting draft capital on a 19-year-old bench scrub if I was a Lakers fan? Yep. But I’m not! I’m just a general sporting enthusiast who would love to see the storylines if that happened. Just imagine the headlines.

“LeBron Gives His Son A Time-Out During Lakers Time-Out”

“Lakers Guard Gets Sent To Bed Early By His Teammate/Daddy”

I mean, they just write themselves.