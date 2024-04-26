NBA Superstar Joel Embiid’s Eyes And Forehead Have Been Acting Very Strange And Now We Might Know Why

Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid went viral Saturday for a video that appeared to show him unable to blink his left eye,

Fans speculated en masse about the bizarre video showing his eye and face, and we finally have an answer. It turns out he’s suffering from Bell’s Palsy, he revealed to reporters Thursday night.

Is Joel Embiid unable to blink with his left eye? pic.twitter.com/TxI3qlNPqH — Talkin’ Knicks (@TalkinKnicks) April 23, 2024

I hope Embiid is ok, but why this man only blink with one eye? pic.twitter.com/12XZopqCeZ — Nek (@nekhoops) April 20, 2024

“I think it started a day or two before the Miami game and I had you know bad migraines and thought it was nothing but usually I don’t like to check it out,” Embiid told reporters following the 76ers ‘ playoff win over the New York Knicks on Thursday night. “But for some reason I ended up, you know, having to tell, you know, somebody and um yeah that’s why that Miami game was just my body was just I was just I was just not feeling it and then obviously lately with I don’t know if I’m sure if you Google the symptoms you know what it is.”

“It’s pretty annoying you know with my left side of my face, my mouth, and yeah, and my eye. So yeah it’s been tough but you know I’m not a quitter, so got to keep fighting … yeah it’s unfortunate that’s the way I look at it um but that’s not an excuse uh got to keep you know pushing,” Embiid concluded.

While he didn't directly mention the Bell's Palsy in his statement, a reporter asked him a question about it and Embiid seemed to acknowledge it.

“It hasn’t really necessarily gotten better,” Embiid said. “With the conversations that I’ve had, it could be weeks, it could be months. I just hope that it stays like this. I’ve got a beautiful face. I don’t like when my mouth is looking the other way. Unfortunate situation but everything happens for a reason.”

Despite the serious condition, which causes facial paralysis among other things, Embiid still balled out and dropped 50 on the Knicks, pulling his 6ers back from the brink in the playoff series which Philly still trails 2-1. Damn. That’s the definition of no excuses. Dude’s face isn’t working and he’s still balling.