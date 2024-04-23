Miracle: Knicks Pull Off Wild Game 2 Victory To Take 2-0 Series Lead Over 76ers

This is playoff basketball, baby!

The New York Knicks were done. Their leader Jalen Brunson was on a streak of six straight missed shots, and as a result, Madison Square Garden was flat. All night long, they were hype, but as the Knicks’ struggles continued to add up, the more and more deflated the building became. At one point, there was complete silence in MSG, something that you don’t hear much.

Near the end of the game, it looked like it was over for the Knicks, that they were just going to have to be content with a 1-1 series tie heading into Philadelphia against the 76ers. This wasn’t the magic that New York fans hoped for, this was grind-it-out basketball … and then, it happened.

“Reggie Miller moment,” Clyde Frazier said after the game in MSG’s hallways, per the New York Post. “It’s all destiny, man. All destiny.” (RELATED: NBA Stars Vote Rudy Gobert, Jordan Poole, Trae Young As The Most Overrated Players In The League)

In an incredible 14 seconds, the Knicks flipped a five-point deficit into a one-point lead, riding that hype train all the way to the 104-101 win over the Sixers. And the 2-0 series lead.

The magic was led by such a mesmerizing scene, one that would see shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo take a one-point lead for the Knickerbockers with 13.1 seconds left on the clock.

Just check out this outright miracle … straight chills:

DIVINCENZO AND BRUNSON DRILL BACK-TO-BACK 3’S AND THE KNICKS TAKE THE LEAD! 🔥 13.1 REMAINING IN GAME 2 ON TNT 🍿 pic.twitter.com/x0PwLjhsbw — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2024

Brunson gets the friendly bounce.

Knicks come up with a steal.

DiVincenzo drills the 3 for the lead. WHAT A FINAL SEQUENCE TO TAKE A 2-0 LEAD 🗽 https://t.co/JNkGgtSngL pic.twitter.com/rI80HJ8aN0 — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2024

“DiVincenzo a three… BANG! BANG!!!! Knicks take a 1 point lead with 13 seconds remaining!! THE GARDEN IS SHAKING RIGHT NOW!” – Mike Breen The Knicks win Game 2️⃣ and take a 2️⃣-0️⃣ series lead!!! pic.twitter.com/ipZVZVw770 — x – KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) April 23, 2024

Just absolutely incredible … and this is why we love the postseason, ladies and gentlemen.