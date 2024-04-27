Missouri Police Officer Who Ran Anti-Crime Charity Indicted In $300,000 Fraud, Laundering Scheme

A Missouri police officer, Aaron Wayne McKie, 46, was indicted Tuesday for allegedly diverting over $300,000 in charitable donations he oversaw for personal use, Fox 4 reported.

A federal grand jury indicted McKie with 14 counts of wire fraud and two counts of money laundering in an initially sealed case revealed after his arrest Friday, according to Fox 4. The investigation into McKie reportedly began in September 2023 when the Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) uncovered potential fraudulent activities connected to the nonprofit.

McKie served with the KCPD since April 2000, largely in the department’s Crime Free Multi-Housing unit from 2002 to 2023, according to the outlet. He led Mid-America Crime Free, Inc. (MACF), a nonprofit which promotes anti-crime programs and training for the rental housing sector, from 2009 to 2023, The Kansas City Star reported.

The alleged scheme started in July 2009 and involved misappropriating $387,620 from MACF, not counting in-kind donations. The indictment alleges McKie funneled at least $320,060 of these funds for personal use, Fox 4 reported. (RELATED: DOJ Charges Two In Scheme To Supply Iran With Military Technology)

McKie allegedly spent the majority of the charitable funds on various personal expenses, including $125,989 on travel, entertainment, dining and bars; $57,278 on retail and luxury items; $41,040 transferred to personal accounts; $36,874 in cash withdrawals; $27,279 spent before 2016; $23,298 on household expenses and $8,299 on personal tax payments, Fox 4 reported.

During the hearing in a federal courthouse, McKie pleaded not guilty before being released on bond, The Kansas City Star reported. The prosecution chose to not request pretrial detention for McKie.

“We will contest these charges before the court and a jury,” said Justin Johnston, McKie’s defense attorney, according to the outlet.