Dolphins Draftee Patrick McMorris Has Absolutely Hilarious First Interaction With His New Team

LOL … what a great story.

When it comes to every college football player and their hopeful entry into the NFL Draft, they always dream of the day when their phone rings and it’s a franchise on the other end.

But … Cal safety Patrick McMorris might be a bit of a different cat: when the Miami Dolphins called him and let him know they were taking him with their sixth-round pick, he hilariously hung up on them! (RELATED: 3-Day Super Bowl Weekend?! Say What You Want About Roger Goodell, But His Vision For The NFL’s Schedule Is Immaculate)

“I’ve been getting spam calls, and I thought this was just another one because I picked up and nothing went through for a couple seconds so I hung up,” McMorris told reporters Saturday, according to USA Today.

McMorris fortunately got a callback from the Dolphins and everything was good after that. Now both sides have a fantastic story to share when it comes to their first interaction.

Funny story with Cal safety Patrick McMorris: He’s been getting spam calls recently, so when he got the call from an unknown number with the Dolphins, he hung up the first time after a couple seconds of silence. Luckily, the Dolphins called right back. They drafted him in the… — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) April 27, 2024

New Dolphins safety Patrick McMorris said he thought the call informing him that the Dolphins drafted him 198th was a spam call. And so he did what all of us did – he hung up. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 27, 2024

And to make this entire situation even better, it happened again with another Miami draftee, USC wide receiver Tahj Washington.

When you’re so excited that you accidentally hang up 😂📱 pic.twitter.com/vwXj1YdTjj — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 28, 2024

And this is why we all love the Draft: these funny, little corky stories. So great.