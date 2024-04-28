Editorial

Dolphins Draftee Patrick McMorris Has Absolutely Hilarious First Interaction With His New Team

(Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
LOL … what a great story.

When it comes to every college football player and their hopeful entry into the NFL Draft, they always dream of the day when their phone rings and it’s a franchise on the other end.

But … Cal safety Patrick McMorris might be a bit of a different cat: when the Miami Dolphins called him and let him know they were taking him with their sixth-round pick, he hilariously hung up on them! (RELATED: 3-Day Super Bowl Weekend?! Say What You Want About Roger Goodell, But His Vision For The NFL’s Schedule Is Immaculate)

“I’ve been getting spam calls, and I thought this was just another one because I picked up and nothing went through for a couple seconds so I hung up,” McMorris told reporters Saturday, according to USA Today.

McMorris fortunately got a callback from the Dolphins and everything was good after that. Now both sides have a fantastic story to share when it comes to their first interaction.

And to make this entire situation even better, it happened again with another Miami draftee, USC wide receiver Tahj Washington.

And this is why we all love the Draft: these funny, little corky stories. So great.