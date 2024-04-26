Editorial

3-Day Super Bowl Weekend?! Say What You Want About Roger Goodell, But His Vision For The NFL’s Schedule Is Immaculate

BLOG
The 2024 NFL Draft might currently be in progress, but that doesn't mean commissioner Roger Goodell isn't working on other things — like the league's schedule. [X/Screenshot/Public — @PatMcAfeeShow]

[X/Screenshot/Public — @PatMcAfeeShow]

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

I’m not the biggest fan of Roger Goodell, but I have zero complaints here.

The 2024 NFL Draft might currently be in progress, but that doesn’t mean commissioner Roger Goodell isn’t working on other things — like the league’s schedule. Goodell revealed possible changes that the NFL could see, and boy, you guys are gonna love this. (RELATED: Carolina Panthers Owner David Tepper Pulls The Ultimate Karen Move With NC Restaurant Over NFL Draft Sign: REPORT)

Making an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Goodell said that he has interest in shortening the preseason so the league can add an 18th regular-season game, and here’s the sweetest part of the deal: He would move the Super Bowl on the weekend of President’s Day (mid-February) so we can get a THREE-DAY WEEKEND. Yes! A three-day weekend for the Big Game!

*** MC Hammer Happy Dance ***

Here’s what Goodell had to say on McAfee:

And here’s the complete breakdown for you:

For the love of God, NFL! Make this happen! I need that Monday off so I can overindulge even more in alcohol and chicken wings!