3-Day Super Bowl Weekend?! Say What You Want About Roger Goodell, But His Vision For The NFL’s Schedule Is Immaculate

I’m not the biggest fan of Roger Goodell, but I have zero complaints here.

The 2024 NFL Draft might currently be in progress, but that doesn’t mean commissioner Roger Goodell isn’t working on other things — like the league’s schedule. Goodell revealed possible changes that the NFL could see, and boy, you guys are gonna love this. (RELATED: Carolina Panthers Owner David Tepper Pulls The Ultimate Karen Move With NC Restaurant Over NFL Draft Sign: REPORT)

Making an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Goodell said that he has interest in shortening the preseason so the league can add an 18th regular-season game, and here’s the sweetest part of the deal: He would move the Super Bowl on the weekend of President’s Day (mid-February) so we can get a THREE-DAY WEEKEND. Yes! A three-day weekend for the Big Game!

*** MC Hammer Happy Dance ***

Here’s what Goodell had to say on McAfee:

“I think we’re good at seventeen games right now but we’re always looking at how we continue.. I’m not a fan of the preseason and I’d replace a preseason game with a regular season game any day” ~ @nflcommish #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Tv8xdjkSXJ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 26, 2024

And here’s the complete breakdown for you:

Roger Goodell just said on McAfee he ideally wants to go to the following schedule: 2 preseason games 18 regular season games calendar extended by 1 week Super Bowl Sunday will land on a 3-day weekend Monday after Super Bowl is Presidents Day holiday sounds good to me — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 26, 2024

this new schedule would include an extra bye week the 18 games would be spread over 20 weeks instead of 17 games spread over 18 weeks more primetime games more rest for players during the season and then Super Bowl Sunday is mid-February the day before Presidents Day — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 26, 2024

For the love of God, NFL! Make this happen! I need that Monday off so I can overindulge even more in alcohol and chicken wings!