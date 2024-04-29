Billy Joel Serenades His Ex Christie Brinkley At Recent Concert

Legendary crooner Billy Joel serenaded his supermodel ex-wife, Christie Brinkley, during his concert at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

Joel performed his hit song “Uptown Girl,” which was inspired by, and written about Brinkley, decades ago. Video footage of the moment showed the supermodel smiling from ear to ear and swaying back and forth while enjoying the nostalgic lyrics being sung by her former flame.

Brinkley’s image was cast onto the jumbotron as the crowd cheered on, and soaked in the special moment.

Just when it seemed things couldn’t get any more loving or sentimental, Joel and Brinkley’s daughter Alexa Ray Joel, now 38-years-old, took the stage and helped her dad belt out some of his famous tunes. The father-daughter duo performed “To Sir With Love” and “Say Goodbye to Hollywood,” together, according to Us Weekly.

Fans immediately took to social media to blast the special moment online, with many recalling that Brinkley famously starred in Joel’s video for the hit song, when it was first released.

Social media couldn’t get enough of the love-vibes, with many taking time to comment on how amicable the former couple still are, and how connected they appear to be, even after all this time.

Some fans shared nostalgic moments that connected them to this very special exchange.

“40 years ago, I went to my first real concert at the old Spectrum in Philadelphia. It was Billy Joel, and he sang “Uptown Girl” for Christie Brinkley, who was also there. This weekend, Joel and Brinkley (long since divorced) were still doing the same thing! 😱,” John Ziegler wrote to X.

"I just witnessed Billy Joel sing Uptown Girl to Christie Brinkley at MSGq. Wow what a moment," an internet user named Jeremy wrote.

Joel and Brinkley married in 1985 and divorced in 1994.