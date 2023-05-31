69 And Feeling Fine: Christie Brinkley Says She Doesn’t Feel Like She’s Aging

International supermodel Christie Brinkley is 69 years old, and says she isn’t concerned at all about getting older.

“I pretty much feel, as I’m approaching 70, the same way that I felt when I was approaching 30,” Brinkley told People in an interview published May 31. She spoke to the outlet while hosting Pet Life Unlimited’s Furever Young senior dog adoption event in New York City.

“I feel good. I feel strong,” Brinkley continued. “I feel like the number doesn’t match my spirit, so I may as well just keep spiriting on.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley)

The model turns 70 in February, but approaching the milestone age seemingly hasn’t made her feel any less vibrant. Brinkley admitted she was surprised to have experienced such a smooth aging process.

“I’ve been shocked by not feeling the way I thought I was supposed to be feeling at that age,” she told People.

Brinkley noted she is not one to fuss about getting older, and doesn’t think about the aging process at all. (RELATED: Christie Brinkley’s Latest Bikini Photos Prove Age Is Just A Number)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley)

“I don’t believe that focusing on age is going to make you feel any better about it. I think curiosity in the world around you and just wanting to do something with each day, that is what keeps you young and going,” she said.

Brinkley’s secret to staying young may lie in her lifestyle choices.

“I just love any time I have any family and friends around, just being able to sit and laugh — I think laughter heals everything,” she told People.