CBS Culls Two Legendary QBs From Broadcast, Replaces Them With Recently Retired Legend Matt Ryan

CBS is cutting legendary former New York quarterbacks Phil Simms and Boomer Esiason from its flagship football show “The NFL Today.”

Esiason and Simms each made Monday morning announcements with the news, Esiason on air with WFAN and Simms on Twitter. The pair will be replaced with a group that includes former Falcons QB Matt Ryan and former NFL star J.J. Watt, according to The Athletic.

“Great 26 yrs run with CBS SPORTS. Even though that part of my career is over I look forward to what is next..” Simms tweeted Monday.

Great 26 yrs run with CBS SPORTS. Even though that part of my career is over I look forward to what is next.. — Phil Simms (@PhilSimmsQB) April 29, 2024

“I am stepping away from The NFL Today on CBS. More their decision than maybe mine,” Esiason said on his morning show on the WFAN network Monday.

Boomer Esiason announces he is leaving The NFL Today on CBS, but signed an extension to continue his WFAN morning show with Gio pic.twitter.com/91E0OzmGx9 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 29, 2024



“I had been there for 22 years … I never thought in my wildest dreams it would have lasted for 22 years and with all the people I’ve worked with over there at CBS and The NFL Today, it’s been an amazing run,” Esiason stated. (RELATED: NFL Team Makes Biggest Offseason Move By Reuniting With Washed Up Running Back)

CBS will be replacing the pair with former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who recently officially announced his retirement from the NFL. Ryan sat out of the 2023 NFL season, unable to find a team to sign him, and broadcasted some games as a color analyst for CBS, and apparently impressed CBS Sports president David Berson enough to earn the new role on “The NFL Today,” The Athletic reported.

Ryan will be joined by incumbents Nate Burleson and Bill Cowher and also former Houston Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt on a part-time basis, according to The Athletic.