Legendary NFL QB Matt Ryan Announces Retirement In Emotional Video

Matt Ryan, longtime Atlanta Falcons quarterback, announced his retirement from the league in a touching Instagram tribute Monday.

“April 26, 2008, my lifelong dream came true,” Ryan, who is turning 39 years old May 17, began his emotional video.

“Ever since I can remember, all I ever wanted to do was play professional sports. And on that Saturday in New York City, the Atlanta Falcons gave me that chance.”

Ryan goes on to recount the life lessons and leadership skills he learned from a myriad of teammates and coaches including Roddy White, Lawyer Milloy, John Abraham, Tony Gonzalez and many more.

He also praised standout receiver Julio Jones and the ten years the pair played together.

“For ten years I was lucky to be his teammate,” Ryan stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Ryan (@ryan_matt02)

Ryan was born in Exton, Pennsylvania, a town in Chester County not far from the city of Philadelphia. He went to William Penn Charter School in Philadelphia where he started at quarterback for three years and received many accolades. Ryan played college football at Boston College for several years and was ultimately drafted third overall in the 2008 NFL Draft.

He then spent 14 of his 15 NFL seasons in Atlanta, earning four Pro Bowl nods, the 2016 NFL MVP award and coming oh-so-close to winning a Super Bowl before Tom Brady led arguably the greatest comeback of all time and snatched the Super Bowl LI victory from him in 2017. Ryan’s Falcons were up 28-3 at one point but ultimately lost the game 34-28.

Still, Ryan’s legendary career will always be etched in the history books. He retires as seventh all time in passing yards with 62,792, according to Pro Football Reference. He’s also ninth in touchdown passes with 381. (RELATED: Top-Draft-Pick-Turned-QB-Bust Gets Shipped To New City)

While he may always be remembered for his losing effort against the Patriots, my generation will forever remember his era of QB as one of the most dominant the sport has ever seen. Ryan, Matthew Stafford, Eli Manning, Phillip Rivers and Ben Roethlisberger all shot up the QB stat leaderboards with incredible numbers in the midst of rule changes and a redefinition of the way the game is played.

And while we may have seen the last of Ryan in a uniform, we’ll surely see him continue to prowl NFL sidelines as an analyst, as he spent the last NFL season working for CBS Sports.

The man they once called “Matty Ice” left an indelible mark on the NFL and the city of Atlanta. I salute you, Mr. Ryan. Godspeed on your next endeavor.