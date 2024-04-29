EXCLUSIVE: DOE Secretary Granholm Agrees To Testify Before Oversight Committee After Comer Threatened Subpoena

Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Jennifer Granholm has agreed to appear before the House Oversight Committee after Chairman James Comer threatened to subpoena her for not agreeing to testify at a scheduled oversight hearing, the Daily Caller has first learned.

“Under Secretary Granholm’s leadership, the Department of Energy has launched an all-out effort to cement a radical climate agenda. These environmental policies and unchecked regulations have jeopardized economic opportunities, threatened our energy security and national security, raised energy costs on Americans, and hurt small businesses,” Comer told the Caller on Monday after hearing the news that she has agreed to testify. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Oversight Chairman James Comer Threatens To Subpoena DOE Secretary Jennifer Granholm)

The Caller originally first obtained a copy of the letter, where Comer asks Granholm to show up to a May 15 hearing and provide the committee with testimony on a number of issues, including why the DOE has failed to provide information to the Oversight Committee on the Department’s alleged misuse of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, halt of liquified natural gas exports, Granholm’s taxpayer-financed summer 2023 electric vehicle excursion and increased spending levels. Granholm has now told the committee she will be able to appear to testify at a scheduled hearing on May 23, the Caller has learned.

“The Department has provided information to the Oversight Committee raising additional questions the Secretary should answer regarding the Biden Administration’s misuse of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the pause on liquified natural gas exports, the Secretary’s taxpayer-funded summer 2023 electric vehicle road trip, and increased spending levels at the Department. The House Oversight Committee has a responsibility to hold Secretary Granholm accountable and the Committee looks forward to her testimony at a scheduled hearing on May 23,” Comer added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Oversight Chairman Comer Invites Dept. Of Energy Sec. Jennifer Granholm To Testify Before Committee)

The DOE has apparently declined to make Granholm available for other proposed dates, instead offering the Deputy Secretary to testify. Comer has been calling for Granholm to testify since Jan. 23. However, the Department had previously said the Secretary is unavailable for any proposed hearing dates. Granholm did find the time to appear on The View earlier in April.