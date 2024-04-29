Matt Gaetz Gets Primary Challenge From McCarthy-Aligned BLM Supporter

Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz is facing a primary opponent who has previously shown support for Black Lives Matter (BLM) and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, social media posts reviewed by the Daily Caller reveal.

Aaron Dimmock, a former Navy aviator, filed Friday to challenge Gaetz in the Republican primary for Florida’s first Congressional district on Aug. 20. Dimmock’s LinkedIn page shows that he previously supported BLM and advocated for DEI.

New: just before the filing deadline, McCarthy allies land naval aviator Aaron Dimmock (R) to challenge #FL01 Rep. Matt Gaetz (R) in the 8/20 primary. Will be a race to watch. https://t.co/vvaXNaao0H — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) April 29, 2024

Dimmock shares a treasurer with American Patriots PAC, a group founded by allies of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. McCarthy and Gaetz have been engaged in an intense public feud since Gaetz helped lead an effort to oust McCarthy from the Speakership last year.

“In an overwhelmingly Republican Texas district north of Houston, CLF and another group founded by McCarthy allies, American Patriots PAC, spent nearly $1 million to help McCarthy favorite Morgan Luttrell beat Christian Collins,” the Washington Post previously reported.

Dimmock made pro-BLM, pro-DEI posts while serving as a director at Chapman & Co., a firm which conducts workplace training. Dimmock shared a Chapman & Co. post that said “#blacklivesmatter,” “we commit to audit every business process to ensure they reflect a culture of inclusion” and “serve non-profits advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

In a 2020 post, Dimmock also said “We remain committed to making it better #leadership #inclusion,” in regards to a post about Black Lives Mater.

“I’m excited to welcome Missouri-based DEI instructor Aaron Dimmock to the campaign. This is Trump Country. Our pronouns are USA and MAGA,” Gaetz told the Caller. “I’m a proud Trump Republican. I stand shoulder to shoulder with President Trump to defeat Joe Biden, secure our border, restore our economy, and support our veterans.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Matt Gaetz Introduces Bill To Protect States’ Right To Defend Southern Border)

“I’ll never stop fighting for President Trump or for the people of the First Congressional District,” he added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Matt Gaetz Introduces Legislation To Cover Pay For Service Members If Government Shuts Down)

The Caller contacted Dimmock about the LinkedIn posts, to which he did not immediately respond.