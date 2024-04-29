This Is So Baseball: Twins Are Getting Win After Win Off Completely Accidental Sausage Superstition

It’s hard to get more baseball than this.

When it comes to being a baseball player, there’s usually a ton of superstition involved. It’s just how that sport rolls. Just check out this story I have for you today featuring a lucky sausage in a dugout that contributes to victories. I told you this was a “so baseball” story.

So peep it.

Following a horrible 6-11 start to the campaign, Minnesota infielder Kyle Farmer had a packaged summer sausage that he put out in the Twins clubhouse in an attempt to share it with the team. Well, more like he was trying to get rid of it. (RELATED: Former Teammate Eric Hosmer Claims Padres’ Ha-Seong Kim Rips Cigarettes To Deal With Stress)

“It was in my locker, and I didn’t want to eat it,” said Farmer. “So I put it on the table.”

But the problem was, nobody else wanted it either. So with this being the case, hitting coach David Popkins eventually took the sausage and put it in the dugout, right by the bat rack. This ended up escalating to catcher Ryan Jeffers throwing it to teammates after they get a huge hit. And here’s the kicker: It even goes on the road with them.

Since Minnesota came up with the sausage superstition, the Twins have won seven consecutive games, sweeping both the Los Angeles Angels and Chicago White Sox. On top of that, it’s got their offense hot, as Minnesota scored at least five runs in each of those past seven wins.

“It’s bringing us a lot of hits and runs, so I’m all for it,” said Twins manager Rocco Baldelli.

Yes… we apparently have a HR Sausage now. No… we don’t know why. pic.twitter.com/KTFEzSsLsW — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 28, 2024

And this is why we can’t help but be romantic about baseball, ladies and gentlemen.