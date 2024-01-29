All-Star Jorge Polanco Gets Traded From Twins To Mariners In Blockbuster 5-Player Deal

Jorge Polanco is headed to the Emerald City!

The Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins pulled off a power trade Monday, featuring a total of five players with the centerpiece being all-star second baseman Jorge Polanco headed to the M’s.

In exchange, the Twins are receiving outfield prospect Gabriel Gonzalez, starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani, reliever Justin Topa and minor league pitcher Darren Bowen.

Minnesota is also receiving cash considerations from Seattle. Each franchise announced the trade Monday night. (RELATED: Video Appears To Show Theft Of Jackie Robinson’s Statue)

The 30-year-old Polanco, a switch hitter, is joining the Mariners during an offseason where they’ve been looking for bats to go along with their dominant pitching rotation. Being named an All-Star in 2019, Polanco has consistently been productive in his 10 years of MLB service, putting up a stat line of .269/.334/.446. He’ll most likely be put into the middle of Seattle’s lineup.

Currently, the Mariners’ hitting talent includes J.P. Crawford, Julio Rodriguez, Ty France, Cal Raleigh and a couple of new players in Mitch Haniger and Mitch Haniger

🗣️ Hip, hip, Jorge! We have acquired INF Jorge Polanco from the Twins in exchange for RHP Anthony DeSclafani, RHP Justin Topa, minor leaguers OF Gabriel Gonzalez and RHP Darren Bowen and cash considerations. 🔗 https://t.co/eN2tygPZoU pic.twitter.com/4Yp1rJtIO2 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) January 30, 2024

Thank you Polo for 10 great years, your dedication and leadership to the team, and your contributions to our community! pic.twitter.com/YDjQ2mLPAO — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) January 30, 2024

I get why the Seattle Mariners made this move, they do need hitting, but man, I can’t help but to feel that they showed a little desperation for giving up so much for a guy who only hit 14 home runs and 48 RBIs with a .255 batting average last season.

But at the same time, who else were the Mariners gonna get at this point?