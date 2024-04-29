White House Officially Claims Biden Has Made 148 Mistakes During 2024 Public Remarks

White House communications staff has had to correct President Joe Biden’s public remarks at least 148 times since the beginning of 2024, a review of official White House transcripts shows.

The White House releases an official transcript anytime the president gives a speech or takes questions. Communications staff frequently correct, add to or alter Biden’s official remarks in order to either bring them into compliance with official White House policy or, in some cases, reality, a Daily Caller analysis showed. In several cases, official statements had to be changed to convey the exact opposite of what Biden actually said.

Through 118 statements, speeches and chats with reporters spanning from Jan. 1 to April 24, the White House has officially updated its transcript with corrections to what the president said out loud at least 148 times.

Some of the modifications include corrections to names, dates and titles of organizations. Others change verbs and modify the meaning of the president’s statement entirely. Words that the president didn’t say, but should’ve, according to the White House staff, have also been added to the transcripts.

“It was then, through no — through my American Rescue Plan — which every American [Republican] voted against, I might add — we made the largest investment in public safety ever,” the White House transcript of Biden’s March State of the Union address read.

“I’ve always believed we’ve [they’ve] got it all wrong. America is rising. And we have the best economy in the world, which we do,” the White House transcript of Biden’s April 17 remarks on his new initiatives to protect U.S. steel in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, read.

“We must be honest: The threat to democracy must be defended [defeated],” another State of the Union excerpt reads.

In at least one case, the White House put out a transcript that falsely portrayed what Biden said out loud.

At an event last week, Biden seemingly read the word “pause” off of his teleprompter, but the original White House transcript of the president’s remarks did not include the word “pause” — it said “(inaudible).” An updated version of the transcript now includes the president’s “pause” as well as the “(inaudible).”

“Folks, imagine what we could do next,” Biden said, touting his economic policies throughout his administration.

“Four more years … Pause,” he continued before the crowd began to take the cue and chant.

The Daily Caller omitted some alterations from its final count because they did not change the meaning of the president’s remarks, i.e. adding an “s” on the end of a noun to make it plural, or adding a “we’re” when not necessary.

In other instances, Biden relayed false information or data which the White House transcript later corrected.

“We vaccinated the vast bulk of America. We got through that pandemic with less than 200 million — with less than 2 million people being vaccinated when I came to office. Today, 720 [270] million Americans have gotten COVID vaccine,” the White House transcript reads from a Jan. 30 campaign reception. (America’s total population is about 333 million, according to the United States Census Bureau.)

“I was at a town meeting in Northern Virginia, and a very — a very together lady stood up with her two daughters and said, “My daughters have stage 2 [Type 1] diabetes. They need insulin. And I — I have insurance, but I can’t afford what it’s costing me — $700 a month for two of them,” the White House transcript of Biden’s Feb. 7 campaign remarks says.

“Since I’ve been to office, we’ve created 14 million new jobs — 440 [thousand] new jobs in North Carolina alone, just since I came to office. (Applause.) And that’s because of this guy right here. Nearly 800,000 manufacturing jobs nationwide,” another transcript reads.

Biden also forgot words during some of his remarks, leading the White House to edit the transcript to make the president’s comments accurate.

“I kept my promise to appoint the first Black [woman] Supreme Court justice,” the White House transcript reads from a Feb. 22 campaign reception.

One White House transcript from Biden’s March 9 campaign event adds “historic” in front of a reference to Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Because unlike Donald Trump, I know who we are as Americans. (Applause.) It’s why I promised to have an administration that looks like America. (Applause.) The most diverse Cabinet and administration in American history led by a [historic] Vice President,” the transcript reads.

Another White House transcript from Jan. 5 modifies Biden’s omittance of the “T” from “LGBTQ.”

“And look at what these autocrats are doing to limit freedom in their countries. They’re limiting freedom of speech, freedom of press, freedom to assemble, women’s rights, LGB[T]Q rights, people are going to jail, so much more,” the transcript shows.

The Daily Caller compared the number of changes in Biden’s transcripts to a sampling of public remarks from former President Donald Trump.

The Biden White House corrected the president’s State of the Union transcript 13 times. The Trump White House didn’t modify the former president’s State of the Union address transcript at all.

For Biden’s remarks at the national prayer breakfast, the White House corrected the transcript eight times. The Trump White House adjusted the transcript once when the former president missed one word in a quote.

“On Easter Sunday, just days after he lost his church, Reverend Toussaint preached about what it all meant. What does it mean? ‘The Easter season,’ he said, ‘is a fitting metaphor for recent events. It was dark the day that Jesus was crucified. It was dark [at] night when they burned our church. What has happened since is like a resurrection.’ Old things are gone, but it’s going to be a brand-new start, and it’s going to be better than ever, Reverend. (Applause.) Better than ever. Fantastic,” the transcript reads.

Biden’s 2024 Earth Day remarks were modified eight times by the White House in their final transcript. Trump’s transcript was not corrected at all.

The Daily Caller also examined five speeches at random from the first few months of 2020. In those, Trump’s White House did not correct the transcripts with the same frequency or manner as Biden’s. The former president’s remarks did contain some corrections, primarily him mispronouncing or stumbling over words.

“Over the last three years, under my leadership, our economy is stronger than ever before and America has achieved energy independence. These historic accompliments [accomplishments] changed our strategic priorities,” the White House transcript on Trump’s 2020 remarks on Iran reads.

“For the time being, we will redirect global health and directly work with others. All of the aid that we send will be discussed at very, very powerful lettel [sic] — letters and with very powerful and influential groups and smart groups — medically, politically, and every other way,” another transcript read from a Trump April 2020 press briefing.