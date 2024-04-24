Biden Reads ‘Pause’ Out Loud Off Teleprompter As Crowd Erupts Into ‘Four More Years’ Chant

President Joe Biden said “four more years … pause” during a campaign speech Wednesday. The crowd then erupted into “four more years” chants.

Biden was giving remarks at the North America’s Building Trade Union National Legislative Conference, which ended up endorsing the president in the 2024 election. While trying to promote another four years of his administration, the president read the stage instruction from the teleprompter before flashing a smile as the crowd broke out in cheers.

“Folks, imagine what we could do next,” Biden said, touting his economic policies throughout his administration.

“Four more years … Pause,” he continued before the crowd began to take the cue and chant.

Amid the chants, the president exclaims, “are you ready?”

The official White House transcript of Biden’s remarks leaves out the president’s “pause” comment with an “inaudible” note left in its place.

“Folks, imagine what we can do next. Four —” the transcript reads before it adds an “inaudible” from an audience member.

“— more years (inaudible),” the transcript continues.

Concerns about the president’s fitness for office have risen since the publication of a report from special counsel Robert Hur that details how Biden handled classified documents. Hur noted in his report that he declined to pursue charges against the president because a potential jury might see Biden as “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.” (RELATED: Dem Rep Baselessly Accuses Robert Hur Of Doing ‘Everything You Can Do’ To Reelect Trump)

During a campaign stop Tuesday in Florida, the president repeated the previously debunked claim that he used to “drive an 18-wheeler.”

The president also recently told a story about his uncle, Second Lt. Ambrose J. Finnegan Jr., who the president claimed had his plane shot down during WWII over “New Guinea” and was never found because “there were a lot of cannibals” on the island. Despite the president’s telling of the story, the official U.S. military account of Finnegan’s death does not match such a tale. Finnegan’s plane was ditched into the ocean during the war for unknown reasons, according to the Pentagon’s Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.