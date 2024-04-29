Two-Time WNBA MVP Candace Parker Announces Retirement

Congratulations on one hell of a career, Candace!

Candace Parker, a two-time WNBA MVP and three-time champion (and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist at that), announced her retirement Sunday after 16 seasons in the league.

“The competitor in me always wants 1 more, but it’s time,” posted Parker on Instagram. “My HEART & body knew, but I needed to give my mind time to accept it.” (RELATED: Giants’ Darren Waller, Aces’ Kelsey Plum File For Divorce After Just One Year Of Marriage)

For her first 13 seasons in the WNBA, Parker suited up for the Los Angeles Sparks, instantly becoming a force after the franchise selected her with the No. 1 overall pick. In the exact same season, she won both the Rookie of the Year and MVP awards — the first player ever to accomplish that feat in the WNBA. Statistically, she tallied 18.5 points-per-game, 9.5 rebounds-per-game and 3.4 assists-per-game. Parker led the Sparks to a 10-win improvement from the previous season.

In 2013, Parker won her second MVP, and then later won her first championship in 2016 with Los Angeles. Later in 2021, she won her second ring, this time with the Chicago Sky. Her journey eventually landed her in Las Vegas with the Aces, where she won her third title last season. Parker is the only player in WNBA history to win a championship with three different franchises.

Ahh, man.

I remember having the biggest crush on Candace Parker when I was a kid. She was in college at the time, now she’s retired. It’s just wild how time flies.

Congratulations, Candace! Enjoy retirement!