Giants’ Darren Waller, Aces’ Kelsey Plum File For Divorce After Just One Year Of Marriage

Darren Waller fumbled BADLY here.

After only one year of marriage, New York Giants tight end Darren Waller and Las Vegas Aces superstar Kelsey Plum have filed for divorce in a joint petition, according to court records via 3 News.

Taking to social media Tuesday, Plum published a cryptic post, appearing to give confirmation to the divorce. (RELATED: Wild Video Shows Nikola Jokic’s Brother Strahinja Allegedly Throwing Punches During Lakers-Nuggets Playoff Game)

“I’m devastated. I walked through fire for that man, but now I see it’s time to go,” posted Plum. “God has given me an incredible life, and I’m truly so grateful for the profound love from my family and friends. One day I’ll share my story, today is not that day. Thank you for the grace to process my pain, to forgive and move forward. Today and everyday I will continue to choose joy.”

She also featured the Bible verse “Philippians 1:6” in the post.

Clark County online records confirm that Waller and Plum have filed for divorce, doing so Tuesday, 3 News reported.

I don’t know what happened here, and I don’t think anybody knows what happened here with the exception of Waller and Plum. I’m reading rumors on social media that he possibly cheated, that he was potentially abusive, but that’s just what X’ers, Facebookers and Instagrammers are saying, so who knows.

The only thing 100% certain in this whole situation is the fact that Darren Waller FUMBLED, and terribly at that — how do you drop somebody like Kelsey Plum?

She’s cute, she’s smart, she’s funny and she’s a two-time WNBA champion with the Las Vegas Aces. What a loss by Waller.