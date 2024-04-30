Biden Admin Reportedly Hatching Plan To Bring Gaza Refugees To US

President Joe Biden’s administration is reportedly considering a plan that would transfer several refugees from Gaza to the United States, according to internal federal government documents obtained by CBS News.

Top Biden officials have been considering relocating certain Palestinian refugees from Gaza to within the United States if they have immediate family members who are American citizens or permanent residents, according to CBS News. Those who qualify for the United States refugee status would reportedly qualify for several benefits such as permanent residency, housing assistance and a potential avenue to American citizenship.

One of the plans reportedly being considered would enact the United States Refugee Admissions Program and bring Gaza refugees to the United States if they have “ties” to the country. If the Biden administration decides on a plan, it would require coordination with Egypt to execute such matters, CBS News reported.

In the United States, in order to qualify as a refugee, an individual must be able to prove that they are seeking to flee based on persecution of nationality, religion or political views, CBS News reported.

Following Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel on Oct. 7, which killed about 1,200 civilians, the president and his administration have pledged their support to the country in its war on the terrorist organization. Despite Biden’s support for Israel, the president has faced backlash from within his own administration and campaign. A top official in Biden’s education department resigned in January over the president’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war. A coalition of anonymous staffers on the president’s campaign staff reportedly petitioned the president, arguing that the president is complicit in genocide while urging him to cut off unconditional military aid to Israel.

Now, pro-Palestinian protesters are taking to college campuses across the United States to protest the Israel-Hamas conflict and Biden’s handling of the war. Hundreds of students have been arrested at universities for violence and their encampments on college campus property. (RELATED: State Troopers Surround Pro-Palestinian Protesters At Texas University)