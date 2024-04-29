Chaotic Scene Unfolds Between Authorities, Pro-Palestine Protesters

Tensions escalated between police and pro-Palestine protesters Monday at the University of Texas at Austin, resulting in protestors being pepper sprayed, video shows.

Chaotic scenes between protesters and authorities at the Texas campus, where protestors have been demonstrating since last week, were shown in videos online and on CNN. A CNN reporter live on scene described the “standoff” between authorities and protestors and said police fired pepper spray into the crowd. (RELATED: State Troopers Surround Pro-Palestinian Protesters At Texas University)

“They’re trying to get people to disperse,” the reporter said. “So that just happened. Those officers firing pepper spray, it appears or some sort of spray at the protesters gathered here. Just moments ago, Erin, in this area, there had been a bus that was taking some of the people who had been arrested earlier.”

“Medic! Medic! Medic!” a protester yelled as the camera panned to an activist apparently hit by the spray.

One of the protesters sat on the ground with his eyes closed while two others poured water on his face. Additional protestors attempted to wave a medic down to aid the man on the floor, while the CNN journalist continued to describe the scene.

Additional clips posted to Twitter show a closer view of police creating a blockade with their bikes and cars to prevent protesters from advancing. Reports indicate the authorities were attempting to move in on an encampment on the south lawn of the campus. Several chanting protestors surrounded the authorities.

One clip shows a spray dispersed through the crowd, with a white cloud hitting the group following a loud bang. Another angle shows the massive group of activists yelling at police and screaming “Off our campus!”

“Open your eyes! Look up, look up! Open your eyes,” activists around the injured protester could be heard stating.

🚨#BREAKING: Chaotic scenes unfolding as tear gas and flash bangs are being deployed as clashes as break out with police and protesters

Currently, tensions are rapidly escalating in Austin, Texas, as hundreds of students, pro-Palestine protesters, and police clash.

More footage coming out shows protesters clashing with police as fights break out between the two. Reports indicate multiple flash bangs are being deployed along with tear gas.

Student protesters at @UTAustin are being hit with pepper spray as they attempt to push police and state troopers off campus.

At least 50 people were reportedly arrested Monday, according to the New York Times. It is unclear whether the number of arrests has increased following the clash between authorities and protesters.