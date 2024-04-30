Anti-Israel Protesters Seize Building, Barricade Doors At Columbia University

Protesters took over a building at Columbia University early Tuesday morning as anti-Israel actions at the school continue to escalate, according to multiple reports and footage of the event.

The occupation followed a notice by the Ivy League school promising suspensions to students who defied a 2 p.m. Monday deadline to leave an encampment. At least one protester smashed the building’s windows and barricaded themselves inside Hamilton Hall, according to the Columbia Spectator.

Protestors entered the building at roughly 12:30 a.m.

“We will honor all the martyrs, all the parents, mothers, fathers,” protesters chanted. “We will honor all the martyrs, all the children, sons, and daughters.”

A flag has been hung out a Hamilton window. The mob is winning @Columbia pic.twitter.com/moudKaOQc6 — Jessica Schwalb (@jessicaschwalb7) April 30, 2024

The protesters said they will occupy Hamilton Hall until “Columbia meets every one of our demands,” according to the Columbia Spectator.

Footage showed the protesters unfurling a Palestinian flag out of the building’s window. Some chanted “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” and “Palestine will live forever.”

. (RELATED: Jewish Columbia Student Files Lawsuit Accusing School Of Failing To Protect Jewish Students)

Occupation and barricade of Hamilton Hall ongoing at @Columbia pic.twitter.com/GylG6kzYbR — Jonas Du (@jonasydu) April 30, 2024

The protesters demanded that Columbia provide an amnesty to participants in the demonstrations and end its financial relationships with companies tied to Israel and to be transparent about other investments by the Ivy League school.

The protests have been going on for over a month.

אירוע מטורף בדקות האלה באוניברסיטת קולומביה: פרו פלסטינים מנפצים שמשות ומשתלטים על בניין המילטון בקמפוס.

אמרתי בשידורים בשבוע האחרון שהאירוע יצא משליטה. צפו ותבינו למה התכוונתי.

השעה 1:30 בלילה במנהטן. מתרחשת כאן נקודת מפנה. pic.twitter.com/6DYLKpLzDf — נריה קראוס Neria Kraus (@NeriaKraus) April 30, 2024

Multiple demonstrations at Ivy League schools since a deadly terrorist attack by Hamas against Israel have seen protesters make statements like “resistance is justified,” including an Oct. 15 protest where attendees chanted a slogan that has connotations of wiping out Israel after a Cornell University professor called the attacks “exhilarating.”

.@Columbia University — Organized rioters dressed in black bloc broke and entered into a campus building in Manhattan. Hamilton Hall had had been smashed up and occupied by masked far-left extremists saying they’re doing it for Palestine. pic.twitter.com/ffBXmPCKxa — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 30, 2024

Columbia University cancelled in-person classes April 22.

Columbia did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.