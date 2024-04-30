Columbia Threatens To Expel Anti-Israel Students Occupying Campus Building

Columbia University announced Tuesday afternoon that anti-Israel student protesters occupying a building on campus will face expulsion.

Pro-Palestinian protestors barricaded themselves inside of Columbia’s Hamilton Hall Tuesday morning after they were ordered by the university to abandon their encampment on the institution’s quad. One worker reportedly said that the protesters had held him “hostage,” according to the Columbia Spectator.

“Students occupying the building face expulsion,” Columbia spokesperson Ben Chang announced in a statement addressing the protestors.

Student is assaulted by mob. @NYPDDaughtry Many students have called the police but where are you??? We are in danger. pic.twitter.com/ghZWuMgb6y — Jessica Schwalb (@jessicaschwalb7) April 30, 2024

“Our top priority is restoring safety and order on our campus,” he continued. “As we said yesterday, disruptions on campus have created a threatening environment for many of our Jewish students and faculty.” (RELATED: Columbia Issues Ultimatum To Student Protesters: Leave Or Face Suspension)

Protestors occupying the building reportedly used hammers to smash windows and gain entrance then constructed blockades to prevent themselves from being removed.

Columbia University declined to comment when previously asked by the Daily Caller News Foundation if they would press charges against the protestors.

Columbia’s statement highlights that student protestors participating in the encampment were given an opportunity to leave after being notified that their behavior violated university policy, and that the university is suspending students who remained at the encampment after being ordered to leave.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.