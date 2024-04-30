F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes Near New Mexico Airbase

An F-16 fighter jet crashed outside of Holloman Air Force base in New Mexico on Tuesday and the pilot ejected safely, the Air Force said in a press release.

Emergency response teams were on the scene west of White Sands National Park, where the F-16 crashed at approximately 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, Holloman AFB said in an emailed press release. The only pilot on board was taken by ambulance for medical treatment, but the nature of the pilot’s injuries were not specified.

Politico first reported the crash on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter. (RELATED: Pentagon Lifts Osprey Flight Ban Despite Obscure Messaging On Safety Improvements)

A board of qualified officers has opened a probe into the incident, according to the statement. More details will be released as they become available.

Holloman is home to the Air Force’s 49th Wing that contributes to combat operations around the world and hosts training for F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots and MQ-9 Reaper pilots, according to the website.

It would be the third F-16 crash in recent months.

In January, a U.S. pilot ejected from an F-16 before it crash-dived into waters off the South Korean coast near Kunsan Air Base following what the Air Force termed an “in-flight emergency.”

A U.S. F-16 fighter jet in December experienced an unspecified in-flight emergency and crashed near South Korea during a routine training exercise. The pilot also safely ejected.

