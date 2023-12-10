US Fighter Jet Crashes Off South Korea: REPORT

The Department of Defense (DOD) is looking into reports that a U.S. F-16 fighter jet crashed near South Korea on Monday local time, a spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The jet reportedly crashed in the Yellow Sea after taking off from an air base in Gunsan, South Korean news agency Yonhap first reported, citing sources. The pilot was able to make an emergency eject, the sources confirmed, but did not say whether the pilot had been rescued.

No additional information was available as of posting time. U.S. Forces Korea did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment. (RELATED: Air Force Identifies All Eight Airmen Killed In Crash Near Japan)

If confirmed, it would be the latest in a string of crashes. On Nov. 29, a CV-22 Osprey operated by an Air Force special operations unit in Japan crashed during what was characterized as an emergency water landing near the southern Yakushima Island, killing all eight on board.

A combined U.S.-Japanese search and rescue team recovered the remains of one more airman on Sunday, Air Force Special Operations Command said in a statement. Teams are still working to retrieve the body of the eighth and final airman.

