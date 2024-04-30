Judge Rules Trump Can Attend Barron’s Graduation

New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s hush money trial, ruled former President Donald Trump can attend his son’s high school graduation.

Trump’s youngest son, Barron, is set to graduate May 17 from the Oxbridge Academy located west of West Palm Beach, Florida, according to The Palm Beach Post. The judge granted the former president permission to attend during Tuesday’s hearing, according to MSNBC’s Katie Phang.

The former president previously fumed over potentially missing his son’s graduation due to the trial.

“That I can’t go to my son’s graduation or that I can’t go to the United States Supreme Court. That I’m not in Georgia, or Florida, or North Carolina campaigning like I should be,” Trump previously said. “It’s perfect for the radical left Democrats. It’s exactly what they want.”

Judge Merchan takes the bench and advises that Trump can attend Barron’s graduation on May 17th. — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) April 30, 2024

Merchan did not grant Trump permission to attend the U.S. Supreme Court’s oral arguments April 25 regarding his request for presidential immunity involving Special Counsel Jack Smith’s four-count indictment alleging Trump engaged in conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. The oral arguments happened at the same time as Trump’s current trial in New York. (RELATED: Andy McCarthy Says Bragg Is Attempting To ‘Spin’ Trump’s Legal Actions Into ‘Criminal Conspiracy’)

Trump’s current trial is in relation to Bragg’s 34-count indictment alleging he falsified business records to cover up a $130,000 payment to former porn actress Stormy Daniels. Trump’s former attorney Micheal Cohen allegedly used the cover up payments to prevent Daniels from disclosing an alleged extramarital affair between her and Trump ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Trump has repeatedly denied ever engaging in an affair with Daniels and pleaded not guilty to all 34 charges.

Merchan held Trump in contempt Tuesday for allegedly violating a gag order nine times on social media. The judge fined the former president $1,000 for each individual violation, and gave him until 2:15 p.m. to remove the posts allegedly targeting jurors and potential witnesses.