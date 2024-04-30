Steven Spielberg Lends Hand To President Biden’s Campaign: REPORT

World-famous director Steven Spielberg is reportedly throwing his support behind President Joe Biden by actively strategizing for his reelection campaign.

Spielberg’s latest project has nothing to do with movies, and everything to do with politics, as the entertainment mogul enters the political realm in his very own way. The acclaimed director has been a staunch Biden supporter for some time, but now he’s making bold moves to help push Biden closer to the finish line in the 2024 Presidential Campaign. Spielberg is offering strategic input for the Democratic National Convention, currently scheduled for August, according to Puck.

Spielberg is working alongside his friend and former DreamWorks business partner, Jeffrey Katzenberg, who is chair of the Biden campaign. Spielberg has reportedly peeled himself away from the film industry long enough to attend multiple political strategy sessions, to offer his insights on how to best spotlight Biden’s second-term vision at the upcoming convention, according to Puck.

It was also reported that Spielberg played a hand in Biden’s 2020 convention, which was hosted virtually.

Sources reported that as Biden prepares for a re-match against former President Donald Trump, Spielberg has been a participant in preliminary discussions with event organizers, but further details surrounding his input and advice were not made public, according to Puck.

He attended a fundraising event for Biden in Los Angeles in Dec., which was also attended by A-listers such as Barbra Streisand and Rob Reiner.

Biden has flexed his ability to mobilize support from influential figures such as George Clooney, Lady Gaga, Seth MacFarlane, and Bill and Hillary Clinton, according to Newsweek. (RELATED: Steven Spielberg Explains The Strange Reason Mel Gibson Was Denied A Role In ‘Schindler’s List’)

Spielberg famously created a film for former President Barack Obama in 2008, but those close to the matter do not believe he is creating a film for Biden at this time.