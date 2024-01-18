Politics

Trump Campaign Sources Reveal What The Deal Was With His Blotched Hand: REPORT

Photographs of Donald Trump with red on his hands began circulating on social media on Wednesday, sparking widespread speculation about his health.

The images were snapped as Trump departed the E. Jean Carroll defamation trial in New York City.

As he left the court Wednesday, Trump raised his hand to wave to the crowd that had assembled outside, but shocked them by flashing a bright red smear on his fingers and palm. The internet blew up with theories about what it could be, with some suggesting that Trump was suffering from syphilis or leprosy.

The former president was seen around the courthouse again later in the day on Wednesday, and the mysterious redness had disappeared, which further fueled speculation.

Trump’s team put the rumor mill to rest the following day by revealing the cause as nothing more than a paper cut, according to TMZ.

Sources tied to the Trump campaign confirmed there is nothing wrong with him whatsoever, and blamed the red smears on a simple paper cut.  Those close to the situation said Trump had been bleeding and had unintentionally spread the blood across his hand.

WACO, TEXAS - MARCH 25: Former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a rally at the Waco Regional Airport on March 25, 2023 in Waco, Texas. Former U.S. president Donald Trump attended and spoke at his first rally since announcing his 2024 presidential campaign. Today in Waco also marks the 30 year anniversary of the weeks deadly standoff involving Branch Davidians and federal law enforcement. 82 Davidians were killed, and four agents left dead. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Trump may have been caught with blood on his hands, but it wasn’t nearly as dramatic a moment as social media users made it out to be, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Court Orders Donald Trump To Pay Nearly $400,000 To New York Times)

Trump was spotted again on Thursday — at his mother-in-law’s funeral — and there were reportedly no signs of redness on his hand.