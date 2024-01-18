Trump Campaign Sources Reveal What The Deal Was With His Blotched Hand: REPORT

Photographs of Donald Trump with red on his hands began circulating on social media on Wednesday, sparking widespread speculation about his health.

The images were snapped as Trump departed the E. Jean Carroll defamation trial in New York City.

As he left the court Wednesday, Trump raised his hand to wave to the crowd that had assembled outside, but shocked them by flashing a bright red smear on his fingers and palm. The internet blew up with theories about what it could be, with some suggesting that Trump was suffering from syphilis or leprosy.

The former president was seen around the courthouse again later in the day on Wednesday, and the mysterious redness had disappeared, which further fueled speculation.

Trump’s team put the rumor mill to rest the following day by revealing the cause as nothing more than a paper cut, according to TMZ.

I told you Trump had blood on his hands. 😭😭😭☕️ pic.twitter.com/UCKVnPQjKD — Woke AF #NAFO ✍️ InfoWars enlisted 🫡 🇺🇦🇺🇲 (@NAFODeepState) January 18, 2024

Sources tied to the Trump campaign confirmed there is nothing wrong with him whatsoever, and blamed the red smears on a simple paper cut. Those close to the situation said Trump had been bleeding and had unintentionally spread the blood across his hand.

Trump may have been caught with blood on his hands, but it wasn’t nearly as dramatic a moment as social media users made it out to be, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Court Orders Donald Trump To Pay Nearly $400,000 To New York Times)

Trump was spotted again on Thursday — at his mother-in-law’s funeral — and there were reportedly no signs of redness on his hand.