Cha-Ching! Somebody Dropped $10,000 On A Caitlin Clark Rookie Card

Indiana Fever player Caitlin Clark, former Iowa Hawkeye standout and the no. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, speaks Wednesday, April 17, 2024, during an introductory press conference inside the entry pavilion at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Credit: Mykal McEldowney-USA TODAY NETWORK

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
The Caitlin Clark Effect is REAL!

A total of $10,000 was spent by an anonymous buyer on a Caitlin Clark rookie card that’s a rare one-of-one and autographed by the woman herself. The purchase was made following the card going on sale through her fresh licensing deal with Panini trading card and memorabilia company. (RELATED: NBC Is Planning A $2.5 Billion Offer To Steal NBA TV Rights Away From TNT: REPORT)

Panini inked a deal with Caitlin Clark back in March, with the dried contract being the first exclusive deal with a woman that Panini has ever made. And yes, this happened while Clark was wreaking havoc during the NCAA Women’s Tournament. The first day that fans were able to buy a Caitlin Clark x Indiana Fever card was Tuesday, with prices ranging anywhere from $9.99-$10,000, depending on which card you wanted.

“[The Clark Blue Viper 1/1 Auto] was sold in a Dutch Auction format, with the price dropping every five minutes until the product sells out. Because of heavy interest in Clark collectibles, no drop was needed to find a buyer,” wrote Darren Rovell’s outlet, Cllct.

Everybody who was originally worried about Caitlin Clark‘s money has ZERO reason to worry now.

We’ve seen the Nike deal she just signed, all of the commercials that she’s already doing and now here we go with her cards selling for $10,000.

Man … The Caitlin Clark Effect.