NBC Is Planning A $2.5 Billion Offer To Steal NBA TV Rights Away From TNT: REPORT

Looks like we have a media war on our hands.

NBCUniversal is preparing an offer that will see them paying an average of around $2.5 billion per year for NBA television rights as the fees for the league’s in-demand broadcasts are nearing a double in price, according to a Monday report from The Wall Street Journal.

If the deal is accepted, the NBA‘s TV rights could be transitioning from TNT to the Peacock network. In the former’s current deal, they pay around $1.2 billion per year. (RELATED: Video Shows LeBron Jump Scaring A Fan, And Holy Hell, This Entire Scene Is Absolutely Hilarious)

Warner Bros Discovery, the parent company of TNT, wasn’t able to complete a new deal with the NBA prior to their exclusive negotiating window expiring recently.

If TNT loses the NBA television rights, it would be a tremendous hit to Warner Bros Discovery, both to their network and the sports-streaming venture that they were planning to launch.

Comcast’s NBCUniversal is prepared to pay an average of about $2.5 billion a year to air a package of NBA games, as rival Warner Bros. Discovery makes last-ditch efforts to keep those rights https://t.co/hn1979h8z8 https://t.co/hn1979h8z8 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 29, 2024

As much as it would be sad to see TNT lose TV rights, it would be pretty cool to see NBC back in the game.

We all remember the iconic theme, right?

Yeah, that definitely needs to make a comeback.

Also, I’m hoping NBC is planning to bring on Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith. Problem is, they just signed new deals not that long ago.

Hmm … TNT and “Inside the NBA” might end up getting burned here.