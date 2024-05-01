Dan Schneider Sues For Defamation Over His Depiction As A Child Abuser In Docuseries: REPORT

Famous television producer, Dan Schneider, is reportedly suing the docuseries “Quiet on Set” and its creators, Warner Bros. Discovery, Maxine Productions, Sony Pictures Television and additional parties, for defamation.

The lawsuit alleges the docuseries “Quiet on Set” featured Schneider in the same light as convicted child sex abusers Jason Michael Handy and Brian Peck, and used manipulative methods of editing to create a false impression of him, according to TMZ. Schneider is suing for defamation and pursuing unenumerated damages, the outlet reported.

His lawyers reportedly insist in the lawsuit that “Schneider had no knowledge of their abuse, was not complicit in the abuse, condemned the abuse once it was discovered and, critically, was not a child sexual abuser himself.”

Dan Schneider is suing the ‘Quiet On Set’ producers for defamation

He claims they falsely portrayed him as a child sexual abuser (via @TMZ) pic.twitter.com/fF0jEQLA85 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) May 1, 2024

Schneider alleges he has gone through mental distress and suffered monetarily as a result of how he was portrayed in the docuseries, and is also seeking punitive damages as part of his lawsuit, according to TMZ.

The court documents reportedly allege Schneider was falsely depicted as a child sex abuser during his time at Nickelodeon, and describe “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV,” as a “hit job.” Schneider was behind “The Amanda Show,” “Drake & Josh,” “Zoey 101,” “iCarly” and “Victorious,” all while he worked under the Nickelodeon umbrella. He became the focus of the docuseries, and his lawyers allege he was wrongly painted in a negative light, the lawsuit says, according to TMZ.

Dan Schneider has sued ‘Quiet On Set’ producers for defamation, claiming they falsely portrayed him as a child predator, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/bgWn0m9Nip — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2024

Schneider alleges in the lawsuit that the docuseries weaved misleading statements and approaches to editing to falsely establish the idea that he was a pedophile, according to TMZ. The suit reportedly used the example of a “True Crime Event” graphic used in the trailer, which they allege falsely implied the famous producer engaged in criminal behavior toward minors. (RELATED: Former Child Star Jack Salvatore Says Nickelodeon Producer Dan Schneider Used Shotgun To Intimidate Writers)

His court filing admits to wrongdoing to some degree, but references his apology as being directly related to his personality and attitude on set and insists he never engaged in any form of child abuse, the outlet reported.

Dan Schneider is fighting back against ‘Quiet on Set,’ Investigation Discovery’s explosive limited series that promised to delve into the toxic and dangerous culture behind some of the most iconic kids’ television shows of the late 1990s and early 2000s. Filed in Los Angeles… pic.twitter.com/L8LRhQYGKP — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 1, 2024

“They went beyond reporting the truth and falsely implied that I was involved in or facilitated horrific crimes for which actual child predators have been prosecuted and convicted. I have no objection to anyone highlighting my failures as a boss, but it is wrong to mislead millions of people to the false conclusion that I was in any way involved in heinous acts like those committed by child predators,” Schneider alleges in the lawsuit, according to TMZ.