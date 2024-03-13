Drake Bell Details Alleged Sexual Assault By Nickelodeon Representative

Famous actor Drake Bell detailed the alleged sexual assault he suffered at the hands of Nickelodeon dialogue and acting coach, Brian Peck.

He revealed his whole story in the upcoming documentary “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV,” set to air the upcoming ID documentary on March 17 and 18, according to Variety. “My name is Drake Bell and I came here today to tell my story,” he said at the opening of the film. “The abuse was extensive and it got pretty brutal. I don’t know how to elaborate on that on camera, really … Why don’t you think of the worst stuff that someone could do to somebody as a sexual assault, and then I’ll answer your question? I don’t know how else to put it.”

Bell said Peck allegedly groomed him and earned his trust, as well as that of his parents. He said the majority of the parents of child actors felt he could be trusted, and had no idea what was allegedly happening behind closed doors. He allegedly spent many nights at Peck’s home, when suddenly, “everything changed with Brian one morning,” he said, according to Variety.

“I was sleeping on the couch where I would usually sleep. I woke up to him — I opened my eyes, I woke up and he was sexually assaulting me,” Bell said, according to Variety.

“I froze and was in complete shock and had no idea what to do or how to react, and I have no idea how to get out of this situation.”

The famous actor said he was just 15 years old at the time and didn’t know what to do about the alleged situation, so he kept it quiet. He noted that Peck was allegedly “so apologetic,” and said it would never happen again.

Bell spoke of the manner in which Peck allegedly ensured he had unsupervised access to him.

“He figured out how to convince my mom and everyone around to, anytime I would have an audition or anytime I needed to work on dialogue or anything, I somehow ended up back at Brian’s house and it just got worse and worse and worse and worse,” Bell said. “I was just trapped. I had no way out.” (RELATED: ‘Boy Meets World’ Stars Rider Strong And Will Friedle Say They Were Groomed By Fellow Actor)

Peck was arrested in 2003 on 11 charges including sodomy, lewd acts upon a child 14 or 15 by a person 10 years older and oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance, but his young victim wasn’t named at the time.