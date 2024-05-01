California Pastor Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Abusing Foster Daughters

Authorities arrested a California pastor Thursday for allegedly sexually abusing foster daughters, according to the Hesperia Police Department press release.

Authorities have arrested Jose Manuel Lozano, a 54-year-old pastor and foster father from Hesperia, on charges of prolonged sexual abuse involving two girls. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the arrest and detailed that Lozano faces accusations of continuous sexual abuse of a minor, the press release stated.

The investigation into allegations against Lozano, both as a foster parent and a pastor, concluded with his arrest. The name of the church has not been disclosed, but it was revealed that the victims are two girls, ages 10 and 16. After his arrest, authorities booked Lozano into the High Desert Detention Center with bail set at $5 million. (RELATED: METHodism: Pastor Arrested For Offering Couples Drugs To Watch Them Have Gay Sex, Cops Say)

SoCal pastor, foster dad arrested for alleged sexual abuse 10, 16-year-old girls. https://t.co/CME3Nb3P3Y Click the image to read more: — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) May 1, 2024

Amid ongoing investigations, detectives believe that there could be additional victims yet to come forward. They are urging anyone with information to reach out. Deputy Frankie Zavala can be contacted directly at 760-947-1500 by those wishing to provide details on the case, according to the news release. For those preferring to remain anonymous while reporting, the WeTip hotline is available at 800-78-CRIME (27463), or information can be submitted online through their website.

The Daily Caller has reached out to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department for comments on the charges against the pastor but has yet to receive a response.