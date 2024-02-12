REPORT: Pastor Arrested For Allegedly Dealing Meth Out Of Rectory

Herbert Miller, the 63-year-old reverend of Woodbury United Methodist Church, was arrested Friday following a tipoff of the pastor’s alleged drug dealing, according to multiple reports.

The Connecticut-based pastor has been accused by police of selling crystal meth through the church’s rectory, according to the New York Post (NYP). (RELATED: Police Arrest Three Who Allegedly Blew Fentanyl At Baby To ‘Pacify Her Cries’: REPORT)

Methodist church pastor accused of dealing crystal meth out of rectory https://t.co/pQauFHknL0 pic.twitter.com/shAPLuB9s3 — New York Post (@nypost) February 12, 2024

At the time of his arrest, he was allegedly operating his car with “a suspended registration” that did not meet insurance requirements and allegedly had “crystal methamphetamine in both rock form and liquefied into a hypodermic needle prepared for injection” in his possession, a police record read in part. The record also indicated bond was set for Miller at $10,000.

Miller was allegedly going to trade meth in return for watching homosexual activity, a statement by police picked up by the Republican-American of Waterbury said, according to the NYP. The NYP reported that they could not independently confirm the allegation.

Miller became reverend of the Woodbury church in July, though reference to him on the church’s website has since been removed following this incident, WFSB reported. Miller was the pastor of Shelton’s First United Methodist Church prior to his Woodbury post, the NYP reported.

Miller is set to appear in court on Feb. 23 on charges of possessing narcotics and intending to sell them, possessing a controlled substance, using drug paraphernalia and additional charges, according to the police record.