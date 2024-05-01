The Left’s Anti-Americanism Problem Laid Bare In Nationwide Campus Protests

As leftist anti-Israel protests rage on across the country, America’s Democratic party has to contend with a growing contingent of their constituency that openly hates America.

Protestors on college campuses across the U.S. shouted “death to America” and shared reading materials with the same phrase on them throughout the month of April.

Students at the University of Michigan shared pamphlets that stated “Freedom for Palestine means Death to America.”

Apparently, “Freedom for Palestine means Death to America.” pic.twitter.com/BnoAXxJVxk — James Lindsay, full varsity (@ConceptualJames) April 23, 2024



This reading material was spread in the same state where, in Dearborn, Michigan, organizers chanted “Death to America” on International Al Quds Day. They also claimed, “America is one of the rottenest countries on earth.”

The anti-American sentiments, while originally ignored by many Michigan Dems, forced a condemnation from the White House after public pressure. (RELATED: Columbia Protesters Demanded Deliveries Of ‘Humanitarian Aid.’ The NYPD Delivered Justice Instead)

“The White House condemns these abhorrent and Antisemitic remarks in the strongest terms. As President Biden has said, America is the greatest nation on Earth and a beacon to the world,” Andrew Bates, a White House spokesperson told the Daily Caller.

On the campus of the University of North Carolina, students repeatedly tore down the American flag at the center of the school and replaced it with the Palestinian flag. The anti-American spirit was so resolute that the school’s chancellor had to personally restore the flag and a squadron of police had to guard the flag vigilantly.

BREAKING: Protestors at UNC Chapel Hill have taken down the American flag and replaced it with the Palestinian one: pic.twitter.com/Hf33astp6M — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) April 30, 2024



Protestors on San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Bridge reportedly chanted “Marg bar Amrika,” a Persian phrase that translates to death to America, according to NewsNation.

Agitators in a wide array of cities also burned the American flag in multiple instances.

The rash of blatantly anti-American sentiment is seemingly only a problem on the left. And, as their youngest constituency of college students are the primary proponents, it’s a problem that will only continue to grow in size and scope.