White House Condemns ‘Death To America’ Chants From Michigan Arab Community

The White House condemned protesters who were caught on video at an Al-Quds Day rally in Dearborn, Michigan, chanting “death to America,” in a Monday statement to the Daily Caller.

The chants broke out after one activist, Tarek Bazzi, spoke at the event about past criticism the Al-Quds Day rallies have received for being “anti-America.” Bazzi then went on to add that America was one of the “rottenest countries” to ever exist in the world.

The White House reacted to the anti-American language in a Monday statement to the Daily Caller.

“The White House condemns these abhorrent and Antisemitic remarks in the strongest terms. As President Biden has said, America is the greatest nation on Earth and a beacon to the world,” Andrew Bates, a White House spokesperson, told the Daily Caller.

At International Al-Quds Day Rally in Dearborn, Michigan Protesters Chant “Death to America!”; Speakers at the Rally: America Is One of the “Rottenest Countries” on Earth; Israel Is ISIS, Nazis, a Cancer pic.twitter.com/B6hMlaKfi5 — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) April 7, 2024

“‘Why are our protests on the International Al-Quds Day are so anti-America? Why don’t we just focus more on Israel and not talk so much about America?’” Bazzi began in the video that has garnered more than two million views on Twitter.

Al Quds day is observed annually on the last Friday of Ramadan by pro-Palestinian activists as a day of opposition to Israel and Zionism. It originated in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“Gaza has shown the entire world why these protests are so anti-America. Because it’s the United States government that provides the funds for all of the atrocities that we just heard about,” Bazzi added.(RELATED: Joe Biden Faces Yet Another Mutiny, This Time Within His Own Campaign Staff)

“Imam Khomeini, who declared the International Al-Quds Day … would say to pour all of your chants and all of your shouts upon the head of America,” Bazzi said at the rally, causing “death to America” chants to break out.

Imam Khomeini refers to the first Supreme Leader of Iran, Ruhollah Khomeini, who was known for referring to the United States as the “Great Satan.” Chants of “death to America” are commonplace at protests in Iran.

Following the viral video, Al-Quds Committee Detroit, an organization which holds protests in Dearborn, released a statement claiming it is not responsible for any chants or public expression that occur at the events, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Al-Quds Committee Detroit, which sometimes holds protests in Dearborn, released today a statement saying it is not liable or responsible for any chants or other public expressions at its protests: pic.twitter.com/WrdjzVBxwC — Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) April 8, 2024

“Malcolm X said, and I quote: ‘We live in one of the rottenest countries that has ever existed on this Earth,’” Bazzi continued.

The speaker at the rally then added that not only does President Joe Biden “need to go” but that the “entire system that has to go.”

“Any system that would allow such atrocities and devilry to happen and would support it – such a system does not deserve to exist on God’s Earth,” Bazzi noted. “So when these fools ask us if Israel has the right to exist… The chant ‘Death to Israel’ has become the most logical chant shouted across the world today.”

Throughout the Democratic primary, Biden has faced a protest vote over his administration’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war. As Biden and his administration have pledged their support of Israel following Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attack on the country, pro-Palestinian activists have urged members of the Democratic party to vote “uncommitted” to protest the sitting president. (RELATED: Biden’s Super Tuesday Victories Marred By Protest Votes)

The White House recently downsized its annual Ramadan festivities after receiving major backlash from Muslim-Americans for its policy toward Israel and Gaza. Senior White House officials previously met with Muslim-American leaders in Michigan, which has been a hotbed of anti-Israel sentiment since the war began.

The Daily Caller reached out to the Al-Quds Committee for a response to the White House condemnation, but has not yet received a reply.