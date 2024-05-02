Charles Barkley Roasts Russell Westbrook Over Ridiculous-Looking Outfit, And Then Hilariously Gets Grilled Himself

This is absolutely hilarious!

Charles Barkley, NBA legend and current commentator for TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” wasn’t diggin’ what Los Angeles Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook was wearing Wednesday night.

Prior to Game 5 of the Western Conference first-round series between the Clippers and Dallas Mavericks, Westbrook was spotted wearing (like usual) a ridiculously hilarious outfit, which put Barkley right into roast mode. (RELATED: Cha-Ching! Somebody Dropped $10,000 On A Caitlin Clark Rookie Card)

Westbrook showed up in an all-pink outfit that featured a tank top and floppy hat, which triggered Barkley to flame Westbrook as being more ready for bed rather than the court.

“That’s how you go to bed right there, damn,” said Barkley.

Not much longer afterwards, the TNT crew shot back at Sir Charles, showing a photo of him from his playing days wearing … funny enough … an all-pink outfit. But Chuck, to his credit, admitted it should’ve never happened.

“That was a bad decision on my part,” reacted Barkley.

Man … I’m all for freedom and all that good stuff, and I even like the color pink as a Miami enthusiast, but why the hell do men gotta dress so damn feminine today?

STOP IT!

Men should MAN UP like they’re Kendrick Lamar and Drake right now going for the throne of hip hop!

Instead, a lot of you got a fashion sense like a damn woman — just stop.