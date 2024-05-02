Sen. John Barrasso Calls For Dismissal Of University Leaders Tolerating Anti-Israel Protests

Wyoming Republican Sen. John Barrasso demanded the dismissal of university leaders for their handling of anti-Israel protests on campuses during a Wednesday press event.

During the press event, Barrasso criticized university administrators for their handling of anti-Israel protests on campuses as encampments have emerged at major universities across the country. “The presidents, administrators, who put extremism ahead of education, they deserve to lose their jobs,” Barrasso explained.

Senator Barrasso Pushes For University Leaders To Be Fired, Federal Funding Pulled Over Pro-Hamas Protests https://t.co/6VjZp83alR pic.twitter.com/rFe2OjqRvS — Daily Wire News (@DailyWireNews) May 1, 2024

Barrasso stated that these mobs have disrupted academic activities. “Jewish students have actually been chased out of the classroom and off campus. And yet, university administrators, they cater to the mobs,” he continued. “The pro-Hamas terrorists have been out there shutting down classrooms and they have canceled classes today at UCLA. Commencements have been canceled.”

Barrasso also criticized the Democratic Party and President Joe Biden’s administration for allegedly prioritizing political interests over student safety amid upcoming elections, and argued that the universities should lose their federal funding if they fail to protect the students.

“So, Joe Biden and the national Democrats try to downplay this un-American activity. That’s dangerous and it’s wrong. We have laws in this country to protect against violence, to protect students. Students have a right to be protected. Jewish students, all students on campus [have a right to be protected] from harassment, from discrimination,” he continued.

“If not, those colleges should lose their federal funding. But Joe Biden would rather waffle than act. And why is that? Why does he bow down to these pro-Hamas protesters? It’s because of the election coming up and he knows he needs their votes. That’s absolutely wrong. What the president ought to be doing is applying the law, returning order to campuses, and getting students back into the classroom.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Republican Senator Launches Reelection Campaign)

In his closing remarks, Barrasso emphasized the need for immediate and decisive action to hold educational leaders accountable and restore campuses as safe spaces for learning and discourse.