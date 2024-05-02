‘F*ck You Oprah Winfrey!’: Comedian Mo’Nique Explodes On Stage During Oprah Rant

Comedian and actress Mo’Nique laced into Oprah Winfrey while on stage as part of Katt Williams’ comedy tour.

“Fuck you, Oprah Winfrey! Fuck you, Tyler Perry!” she shouted at the crowd. She then proceeded to engage the audience in a call-and-repeat, as they shouted the same line back, in unison. “You cold motherfuckers!” she yelled. Mo’Nique called out those in the audience that didn’t shout out the profanity-filled rant.

She isolated a man in the audience that declared his name to be Melvin, and addressed him personally. “We need you to help us bring that bitch back to Black. I need you to bend her the fuck over and fuck her like a Nashville, Tenessee n***a would, and bring that bitch back to Black,” she shouted to him.

She went on to mock those that stood by Oprah.

“I love that Black raggedy bitch. I love that Black simple-minded motherfucker. I love Oprah Winfrey’s Black ass. And we just need to bring her back to Black,” she said. “We need to bring that bitch back to mother fuckin’ black.”

To those that believed her vile rant was too harsh, Mo’Nique had some choice words to share.

“Okay, well I’m not apologizing for any motherfucking thing I say,” she noted.

Mo’Nique continued lashing out at Winfrey and Perry, seemingly unearthing bad blood she had for the since the release of the film, “Precious.” Mo’Nique previously alleged she was “blackballed” after opting for time with her family instead of partaking in unpaid promotion for 2009 film. Winfrey and Perry were executive producers for the movie.

Her tirade continued, as the comedian and actress took aim at Winfrey by suggesting she and her longtime pal, Gayle King were lovers.

“We ain’t seen Stedman [Graham] in 30 motherfucking years,” she said.

“Who is loving Oprah and Gayle King? Each other. But we can’t say that shit out loud, because it’s Oprah mother-fuckin Winfrey” she shouted.

“I’m too motherfucking old to be scared of this bitch. I’m too old to be intimidated by this bitch. I’m too old to hold the motherfucking truth,” Mo’Nique shouted.

Mo’Nique explained her angst to the crowd toward the end of her attack on Winfrey and Perry,

“You know why I fuck with Oprah Winfrey, Melvin? ‘Cause that bitch tried to fuck with me privately,” she said.

Monique then let him, and the rest of the crowd, know that she decided to handle things differently – by exposing her.

“But I’m a public bitch. You try to fuck with me behind closed doors, bitch open the door up. Ding-dong, I’m gonna let your motherfucking ass in. Now are you gonna fuck her or not?” she asked. (RELATED: ‘I Was Like The Chattel’: Cindy Crawford Calls Out Oprah For Allegedly Objectifying Her)

Neither Winfrey, nor Perry have come forward to address the verbal lashing.