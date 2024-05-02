Steelers Are Considering Using Justin Fields To Return Kickoffs, And Where’s My Popcorn?

Holy ish … Justin Fields returning kickoffs?

I am so game for that, and it could potentially happen if it's Pittsburgh Steelers special teams coordinator Danny Smith's decision to make.

Last weekend, defensive tackle Cam Heyward was holding a recording of his “Not Just Football” podcast live from the Steelers draft party. During the broadcast, running back Jaylen Warren brought up how Smith is suggesting that quarterback Justin Fields could possibly return kickoffs due to the rule change that prevents players from being able to move until the returner makes contact with the ball. The Steelers brought in Fields back in March via trade from the Chicago Bears.

“I think it’s pretty good,” Warren told Heyward after he was questioned about the new kickoff rules. “As soon as you touch the ball, that’s when everything starts to happen. Our special teams coordinator was talking about Justin Fields being back there. We’re like, ‘Hold up, hold up.’ We looked at him like, ‘Justin Fields is about to be back there?’ I don’t know. I think it’s cool.”

I personally don’t know why everybody’s laughing and acting so shocked, that tells me that nobody’s actually watched the guy play.

He can move on the ground:

So now that you’ve seen the evidence, why couldn’t Justin return kicks?

He can, and holy hell, that would be exciting to watch.