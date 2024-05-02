Tucker Says Listening To Joe Scarborough Rant About ‘Morality’ Like Getting ‘Lecture From An Obese Person’

Tucker Carlson criticized MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Wednesday over the “Morning Joe” host’s morning “moral lectures.”

Carlson ripped on Scarborough when he interviewed One America News Network’s (OANN) Dan Ball as the two discussed how corporate, left-leaning news outlets like CNN and MSNBC appear to be “in their death throes.”

“So Joe makes whatever 10 million or 12 million or whatever Joe makes. But if Joe Scarborough, like, walked into NBC News HQ tomorrow, would he ever be able to sign a contract like that, like the business model? No. So the people currently on the air at those channels are really on their last contracts. Because none of this… nobody watches it, right?” Carlson said.

Ball called Scarborough and co-host Mika Brzezinski “hypocrites” for “kissing [Trump’s] ass” during the 2016 election before portraying Trump as “the devil” a few years later. He pointed out how the “Morning Joe” co-hosts call “free speech” a “threat to democracy, prompting Carlson to jump in.

“If you wake up in a country, all of a sudden, you’re getting a moral lecture from, of all people, Joe Scarborough,” Carlson said.

“Or Joy Reid,” Ball chimed in.

“Yeah, but especially Joe Scarborough,” Carlson said. “Joy Reid’s just like an idiot — an angry idiot.”

“And the most racist — thank you. The most racist host,” Ball said.

Ep. 100 Democrats in Congress are working to shut down a TV network that criticized them. That’s illegal but it’s happening. pic.twitter.com/QgEC8TllgJ — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) May 1, 2024



“It’s unbelievable,” Carlson remarked. “But a moral lecture from Joe Scarborough is so… it’s hallucinogenic. I can hardly even believe this is happening! Do you know what I mean?”

“It’s like getting a fitness lecture from an obese person. That’s like, I don’t judge that you’re fat. In Joe’s case, I don’t judge that you’re evil. You’ve gotta deal with God on that question, that is not for me to judge. But for you to lecture me about morality?” Carlson asked as he broke out into laughter. “That’s so unbelievable!”

Ball said that there are “so many skeletons” in the closets of news anchors like Scarborough. The OANN host said that it “really pisses [him] off” how MSNBC hosts “still call themselves journalists.”

“When MSNBC was doing their victory lap saying, ‘Yeah, we got rid of Ronna McDaniel, yay,’ you have Joy and Rachel literally saying, ‘We journalists stood strong. And I’m so glad that the CEO at NBC changed his mind,’” Ball said to the laughter of Carlson. “I’m like, ‘Did you just call yourself a journalist?’ Are you shitting me? That the biggest line of… you guys are propagandists!” (RELATED: ‘Perfectly Rich’: Megyn Kelly Accuses NBC Of Double Standard Over ‘Unbelievable’ History With Sexual Assault Allegations)

NBC News quickly cut ties with former Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Ronna McDaniel two days after her debut on “Meet the Press” in late March. Internal backlash from NBC and MSNBC employees was a reported reason for NBC’s decision to axe McDaniel as pundits like Brzezinski and Chuck Todd pressured the network to remove the former RNC chair as a paid commentator on air.