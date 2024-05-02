Video Appears To Show Couple Engaging In ‘Romp’ At New York City Park Crowded With Kids

A now-viral video shared Monday appeared to show a couple allegedly having sex under a blanket at a crowded park in New York City, with kids nearby.

The Tiktok video, which was taken in Battery Park, showed what appeared to be two unidentified people writhing under a black blanket while children played nearby and other parkgoers sat or stood by. One of the children stared at the scene as an older woman pulled her away, while a young woman held her palm to her mouth in shock. The video has garnered over 52 million views as of the time of this report.

“[O]nly in New York,” read one caption of the video, with another reading, “trying to enjoy a beautiful sunday [sic] afternoon in nyc…”

“In the middle of the park in broad daylight with hundreds of ppl around is crazy,” a commenter replied to the post.

“Why did I think it was some sort of performance art,” another said.

“This is why I don’t live in nyc because curiosity would’ve gotten the better of me and I would’ve ripped the blanket off,” another commented.

Another video, shared Thursday and viewed three million times, appeared to show the couple still under the sheet as dusk fell. (RELATED: Teen Caught Naked With Married Teacher, Makes Run For It In Underwear: Cops)

“As a New Yorker, does that surprise me? No,” commented ammepooh, the TikTok user who uploaded the second video. “As a parent, as a [sic] educator, I’m like, Oh my God, they need to be brought up on some tribunal. Like, did you not get taught better than that?”

“I’m from SF, and I’m not a bit surprised,” a commenter, referencing San Francisco, responded to the second video.

“I want to see those blanket people in NYC be hit with sex offender charges for having sex in front of children I am so serious. Our society is so fucking gross,” a Twitter user tweeted.

New York State has laws against public indecency.