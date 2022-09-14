Police Charge 14-Year-Old Boy With Murder At Philadelphia Playground

A 14-year-old boy was charged for the shooting and murder of a Philadelphia Parks and Recreation employee, according to city officials.

Tiffany Fletcher, 40, was murdered Friday at the Mill Creek Recreation Center in the city, according to CNN.

Officials have so far not disclosed the name of the alleged teenage suspect. District Attorney Larry Krasner said the boy will be charged for the murder as an adult, CNN noted.

Fletcher was allegedly starting to welcome students to the park when she was caught between a shootout involving two groups. One of the groups included the teenager charged, according to FOX 29.

Fletcher was reportedly shot on both sides of her body and fled to a nearby store for help. She was rushed to a hospital, where she passed away an hour later, according to NBC Philadelphia.

A detective discovered a 9mm ghost gun in a trash can on Perry Street with a round in the chamber along with another round in the magazine, according to FOX 29.

Philadelphia Parks & Recreation posted about the tragic event on Twitter, expressing condolences to Fletcher’s family, friends and colleagues.