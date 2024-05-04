‘Shut The F*ck Up!’: Students Shout Back At Pro-Palestinian Protesters During University Of Michigan Commencement

Students at the University of Michigan’s commencement ceremony on Saturday attempted to shout down pro-Palestinian protesters who had disrupted proceedings.

Around 75 students at the University of Michigan’s graduation ceremony protesting Israel’s actions in response to Hamas terrorist attacks walked up to the main aisle and began chanting, with many holding Palestinian flags, before they were escorted to the rear of the stadium where they remained until the conclusion of the event, the university told the Daily Caller News Foundation. The protesters can be seen in the back of the stadium being shouted down by students also attending the graduation, including a counter-chant by several attendees telling demonstrators to “Shut the fuck up,” according to a video published on X. (RELATED: Left-Wing Groups And Long-Time Activists Reportedly Trained Anti-Israel Protesters For Months)

The ceremony featured 8,500 undergraduates and 6,622 graduate and PhD students and was attended by a crowd of 62,000 at Michigan Stadium, often referred to as “The Big House,” the university told the DCNF. The event continued uninterrupted despite the protest with no arrests.

“Peaceful protests like this have taken place at U-M commencement ceremonies for decades,” a university spokesperson told the DCNF. “The university supports free speech and expression, and university leaders are pleased that today’s commencement was such a proud and triumphant moment, worthy of the achievements of our extraordinary graduates.”

Amid demonstrations around the country, the University of Michigan has allowed protesting students to construct an encampment on campus, according to The Associated Press. Police did assist in breaking up a large demonstration on Friday night that resulted in the arrest of one person.

Pro-Palestinian protestors have begun demonstrating during the University of Michigan’s commencement ceremony in Ann Arbor, MI. pic.twitter.com/PEl9AmxET3 — Annie Bryson (@anniebryson28) May 4, 2024



Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted a different University of Michigan graduation ceremony on Friday night, similarly chanting and holding Palestinian flags, according to another video published on X. Members of the audience appeared to chant “U-S-A” in response to those protesters.

In response to Palestinian protesters disrupting a graduation ceremony at the University of Michigan, the audience broke out into a “USA!” chant 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/iDkNYtnlxA — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) May 4, 2024

Protests at college campuses have erupted around the country in opposition to Israel’s actions against Hamas following a surprise attack by the terrorist group in October 2023 that killed roughly 1,200 people. Some schools have resorted to using police and riot gear to quell protests and clear occupations, such as at the University of California, Los Angeles, which on Thursday used tear gas and flash bangs.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.