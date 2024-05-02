Police Battle Anti-Israel Protesters, Deploy Flashbangs To Clear Out UCLA Encampment

Police began detaining anti-Israel protesters at an encampment at the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) early Thursday morning following several violent clashes.

Los Angeles Police Department and California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers with riot gear used flashbangs and tear gas as they moved in on the encampment set up at a plaza on the UCLA campus, Fox News reported. UCLA announced the cancellation of classes Wednesday after violence broke out between pro-Israel and anti-Israel protesters, with at least one individual being taken to the hospital via ambulance, according to reports. (RELATED: UCLA Cancels Classes Following Violence At Anti-Israel Protests)

UCLA: Police breach encampment, start to detain protestors pic.twitter.com/c5xPyAj7ii — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 2, 2024

Police detained several students with zip ties. CNN reported that detained students were moved to buses as the police set about clearing the encampment.

The California Highway Patrol stated that multiple people had been arrested, according to The New York Times.

UCLA BREAKING 🚨 : CHP RIOT POLICE HAVE BROKEN THROUGH, POLICE HAVE BREACHED THE ENCAMPMENT. PEOPLE BEING DETAINED. pic.twitter.com/uxcAOReRp5 — Anthony Cabassa (@AnthonyCabassa_) May 2, 2024

Video posted to X by Sergio Olmos, a Calmatters investigative reporter, early Wednesday morning showed fights breaking out among the two sides and reported the use of pepper spray.

🚨On the ground at UCLA for @theblaze, as I’m now their new national correspondent: LAPD is now inside the encampment on campus. Protesters moved back but are standing their ground. pic.twitter.com/2GFpiyx87G — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 2, 2024

VIDEO: LAPD officers forced to retreat out of the UCLA encampment at about 1:53 a.m. (via ABC7) https://t.co/o4hoR926G3 pic.twitter.com/xuiY69LPyo — Louis Keene (@thislouis) May 2, 2024

The anti-Israel protesters oppose Israel’s response to the Oct. 7 attack by the radical Islamic terrorist group Hamas that killed over 1,200 people.

UCLA 🚨: I was able to get inside the Pro Palestine encampment tonight. This video shows the complete inside layout, tents that include medical, food and sleeping quarters, and members FORTIFYING the makeshift perimeter barriers as police set to enter the area. pic.twitter.com/YJBNufdNrT — Anthony Cabassa (@AnthonyCabassa_) May 2, 2024

In New York City, police removed protesters from a similar encampment at Columbia University who occupied Hamilton Hall on the Ivy League school’s campus.

