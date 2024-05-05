‘I’ve Met With Many World Leaders’: CBS Host Confronts Kristi Noem About Claim She Met With Kim Jong-Un

CBS host Margaret Brennan confronted Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Sunday over claims in her new book about meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

Noem appeared on “Face the Nation” to discuss an excerpt from her book that claims she met with Jong-Un in her new book “No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward.” Brennan began by asking about the specific passage in Noem’s book, which is set to be released May 7, which describes Noem’s meeting with Jong-Un as she likened him to a “little tyrant.” (RELATED: ‘Worst Spin’: Kristi Noem Faults ‘Fake News’ After Being Pressed On Backlash To Dog Killing)

“As soon as this was brought to my attention, I certainly made some changes and looked at this passage and I’ve met with many, many world leaders. I’ve traveled around the world. As soon as it was brought to my attention we went forward and have made some edits. So I’m glad this book is being released in a couple of days and that those edits will be in place and people will have the updated version,” Noem stated.

“So you did not meet with Kim Jong-Un, that’s what you’re saying?” Brennan questioned again.

“I’ve met with many, many world leaders. I’ve traveled around the world. I think I’ve talked extensively in this book about my time serving in Congress, my time as governor, before governor, some of the travels that I’ve had. I’m not going to talk about my specific meetings with world leaders. I’m just not going to do that,” Noem stated.

“This anecdote shouldn’t have been in the book and as soon as it was brought to my attention I made sure that that was adjusted. The book is not released until Tuesday. And so we’re doing all that we can to make sure that those changes are made, and I’m going to continue to focus on what this book is and the blueprint that it lays out for the American citizen on all of the things in the background and stories of my life, but also, what I think that needs to be identified in politics and what’s broken today. I talk about how broken the money game is. How broken it is that we’ve got consultants that are getting rich off of elected officials. And then how fake some elected politicians are.”

“Every single person in this country wants someone in elected office that’s a human being, that doesn’t say they’re perfect. I take responsibility for that being in the book, and as soon as it was brought to my attention I asked for it to be changed. I’m glad that the release date is in a couple days and we’re excited to talk to America about my new book ‘No Going Back,'” Noem stated.

Brennan continued to press the South Dakota governor on the alleged meeting, asking who she could’ve “confused” Kim Jong-Un with as the leader of South Korea at the time was a female president.

“I think you need to remember, Margaret, and everybody needs to remember, I’ve worked on [agriculture] policy and federal policy for over 30 years. My time in serving and making policies in this country has been extensive and covered decades —” Noem continued.

“Right, but you never went to North Korea,” Brennan jumped in.

“I talk about the fact that — yes, I have. I’ve been there,” Noem pushed back.

“You went to North Korea?” Brennan questioned.

“I went to the DMZ [Korea’s Demilitarized Zone]. There are details in this book that talk about going to the DMZ and specifics I’m willing to share. There’s some specifics I’m not willing to share with you,” Noem stated.

Noem began to get heat for her book following a review from The Guardian in late April, which highlighted a story that detailed Noem shooting her 14-month-old dog, Cricket, after it had allegedly “massacred livestock” and attacked her. While the GOP governor received immediate backlash online, Noem continued to defend her actions stating during an interview on Fox News that the “fake news” put the “worst spin” on the story.

Noem stated that the “extremely dangerous” dog had endangered the “safety” of her children, forcing her to choose between her family or the animal. The governor noted that the story of Cricket was kept in the book because it’s supposed to be about “tough, challenging decisions” from her life.